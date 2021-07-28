Pathfinder Investigates Project Pitfalls - A Different Perspective

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no secret that the heavy industrial sector has seen remarkable changes in the last year. The predominant cause seems to be that large-scale, highly complex, insufficiently defined projects presented by the Owners and ambitiously bid by the Contractors, ultimately result in negative ramifications for both parties. The Owner's perspective on this issue is well-defined by industry organizations and Pathfinder's own experience with our client base. The Contractor's perspective is not. Pathfinder surveyed a sizable cross section of the North American heavy industrial engineering/construction contractors to get their perspective.

The goal of this effort was to:

Identify improvement steps to achieve ultimate business success for all parties

Pinpoint actionable items that the industry can implement to improve the project delivery environment

Provide a common voice from service providers on issues affecting their ability to perform

Stop the chaotic environment that exists today in the service provider environment (bankruptcies, massive downsizing, mergers, acquisitions, claims, etc.)

Provide input to ongoing initiatives focused on improving the project delivery environment (i.e. Operating System 2.0, Integrated Project Delivery, etc.)

Pathfinder collected information on 6 main target discussion areas:

Major Concerns

Project Execution Environment

Risk Sharing

Reinvesting in the Company

Innovative Solutions

Is a new relationship model needed?

