PathfinderHealth Selects Equality Health to Advance Access to Quality Healthcare for Northern Arizona Communities

Partnership to provide a technology and cultural care model to strengthen PathfinderHealth's primary care practices

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PathfinderHealth, an affiliate of Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH), today announced a partnership with Equality Health, a leading provider of value-based physician networks uniquely equipped to address the needs of diverse and historically underserved populations. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the partnership will bring improved patient and provider services to PathfinderHealth primary care practices in northern Arizona, and help PathfinderHealth, a Clinically Integrated Network and Accountable Care Organization, navigate the transformation to value-based health care initiatives.

After conducting an extensive national search, Equality Health was selected to partner with PathfinderHealth to consistently increase provider satisfaction and improve patient care and health outcomes. Equality Health also will provide PathfinderHealth with new resources to manage the total cost of care through a localized whole-person, cultural care model. Equality Health's unique cultural care model and the companies' shared mission of providing quality care to underserved communities, forged the relationship.

"With deep experience and insight into value-based care and their unique cultural care model, Equality Health is well positioned to establish a long-term, strategic, and operational partnership with PathfinderHealth," said Timothy Dohse, president of PathfinderHealth at NAH. "We are excited about the opportunity to offer our provider care network increased support and additional resources as we strive to provide quality and culturally compassionate care to our northern Arizona communities."

Utilizing its cultural care model, Equality Health will bring additional revenue incentives, resources, and wrap-around services to PathfinderHealth practices to help support the needs of patients with complex, high-risk health needs. Equality Health will provide PathfinderHealth practices with access to proprietary practice-facing technology, hands-on practice support, and a proven set of direct-to-patient clinical interventions. The partnership will enable PathfinderHealth practices to leverage data analysis tools that identify patient care needs that are crucial to proactively coordinate support for high-risk patients.

"We are proud to partner with PathfinderHealth as we share their commitment to improving health in the communities they serve, while reducing the disparities that have become so prevalent in today's healthcare environment," said Lisa Stevens Anderson, Arizona Market President, Equality Health. "Partnering with Equality Health on value-based care will enable PathfinderHealth providers to practice more efficiently, dedicating more time and resources to their patients."

About Equality Health

Equality Health, LLC is a Phoenix-based whole-health delivery system focused on transforming value-based care delivery with population specific programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and personalized care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve outcomes for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

About PathfinderHealth

PathfinderHealth, LLC, is a Clinically Integrated Network, or CIN, and an Accountable Care Organization, or ACO, developed through collaboration among more than 500 local healthcare providers – including physicians, advanced practitioners, behavioral health, and therapy services professionals – with Northern Arizona Healthcare's support. It is organized, directed, and managed with the goal of improving the clinical value of services provided to its patients at 22 primary care practices, 30 specialty practices, seven ancillary services, two hospitals, four ambulatory surgery centers, one urgent care center and five skilled nursing facilities. For more information on PFH visit pathfinderhealthaco.org.

About Northern Arizona Healthcare

A nonprofit health care system, NAH is inclusive of Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center – Sedona Campus, Northern Arizona Healthcare – Camp Verde Campus, Northern Arizona Healthcare – Village of Oak Creek, Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group, the Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare, Northern Arizona Healthcare Orthopedic Surgery Center, EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine, Weight Management Clinic, Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group – Cardiology, Guardian Air and Guardian Medical Transport. We also provide comprehensive imaging, laboratory and pharmacy services throughout the region.

For more information on NAH programs and services, visit NAHealth.com. "Like" NAH on Facebook by searching Northern Arizona Healthcare Flagstaff and Northern Arizona Healthcare Verde Valley. Follow NAH on Instagram by searching Northern Arizona Healthcare.

