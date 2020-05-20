Pathnostics Launches COVID-19 PCR Laboratory Test Designed to Detect Acute Infection

As a CLIA high-complexity laboratory, Pathnostics will perform its new PCR test as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) based on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s TaqPath™ RT-PCR COVID-19 Kit, which received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on March 13, 2020 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. To access information on Pathnostics' new COVID-19 PCR test, visit https://www.pathnostics.com/covid-19-pcr-test/ .

Pathnostics' new PCR test is administered using a simple nasal swab that can detect the genetic information of the virus within 24 to 48 hours:

Once the sample is collected, it is packaged in Pathnostics' proprietary buffer that inactivates the virus to ensure the safety of health care and other essential workers during transit of the sample to Pathnostics' laboratory.

The sensitive molecular test targets the identification of three regjons of the SARS-CoV 2 RNA.

The American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) are currently recommending providers utilize PCR tests based on their ability to diagnose active COVID-19 infections with a high degree of accuracy.

The test is billed directly to insurance and does not require an out-of-pocket patient expense.

"Pathnostics is committed to helping to build testing capacity during the COVID crisis, particularly to support providers and other workers in the health care industry as they continue their essential work. Along with our COVID-19 PCR test, we will be launching a respiratory panel assay in the near future with the goal of identifying additional pathogens which might be impacting COVID patients, particularly those in long-term care situations," said Dr. David Baunoch, founder and chief scientific officer, Pathnostics.

About Pathnostics

Pathnostics is a diagnostic solutions company that pioneers innovative approaches for improved patient care. Leveraging its proprietary and patented technology, the company develops solutions that address diagnostic and therapeutic issues for physicians and patients. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Pathnostics is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. For more information about the company and its portfolio of products, visit pathnostics.com.

SOURCE Pathnostics

Related Links

https://www.pathnostics.com

