PathO3Gen Footwear Sanitizing Station, distributed by Be U.V. Well, eliminates Coronavirus 229E in 8 seconds

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ground-breaking PathO3Gen Solutions' Footwear Sanitizing Station, eliminated the Coronavirus 229E, the EPA recommended surrogate standard for testing the efficacy of all products used to combat COVID-19.

Ed Marcellino, a Louisville KY entrepreneur for over 30 years started the company Be U.V. Well, the local distributer for PathO3Gen, in the fall of 2019, before COVID-19 appeared.

PathO3Gen Footwear Sanitizing Station eliminates Coronavirus 229E in 8 seconds!

PathO3Gen Solutions ( www.patho3gen.com ), an infection prevention technology company, has tested their Footwear Sanitizing Station against the Coronavirus 229E. Effective March 20th, 2020, the results of the study show the Footwear Sanitizing Station eliminated Coronavirus 229E from footwear in 8 seconds. The study was directed by CREM Co. Labs, Ontario, Canada.

The Footwear Sanitizing Station (FSS) is the first and only proactive disinfection solution that uses a patented combination of Ozone + UVC for superior disinfection results. The FSS completely eliminated the Coronavirus 229E and up to 99.999% of the deadliest pathogens including MRSA, bacteria and fungus in just seconds; leading to cleaner and safer environments.

Unknowingly, people are carriers of these deadly pathogens and carry them into healthcare facilities, processing labs, food handling operations, clean rooms, and many other places.

Multiple studies have demonstrated that what's on the floors can quickly spread to high touch surface areas, and once on the hands, if a person touches their face, they can become infected by this deadly pathogen.

Containment is key and the Footwear Sanitizing Station is an additional visible layer of protection to your infection prevention program, at entrances and particularly in high-risk areas. It may also be used to disinfect shoe covers and potentially as an alternative to shoe covers.

ABOUT SUPPLIER

Our sole mission as a company is to create cleaner and safer environments through the use of our revolutionary Ozone + UVC technology. PathO³gen Solutions' goal is to prevent infections and save lives.

ABOUT CREM Co labs

CREM Co is a contract and R&D laboratory uniquely positioned to provide value to the infection prevention and control (IPAC) industry as well as those working in health-related environmental microbiology and molecular biology.

Links to more information



1) NSF Labs Study: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QP86dK6IFHo&t=78s

2) CDC Study COVID-19 Spreads on Footwear: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/7/20-0885_article

3) ABC Action News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21Tv-zSVOPM

4) SNN: https://www.snntv.com/story/41943011/bay-area-company-focusing-on-shoe-sanitation

5) FSS in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhtI_6cIEGY

6) ABC NYC: https://abc7ny.com/coronavirus-nyc-update-corona-virus-cases/6126547/

Website: www.patho3gen.com

Contact: Ed Marcellino, [email protected], 502.643.7976

