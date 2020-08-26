PathO3Gen Solutions UVZone 24x More Effective Against Coronavirus than UVC Alone

UVZone is New Defense in Mitigating Pandemic Spread

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHS, Department of Transportation, FEMA, State Department, Military, and other agencies are engaged in mitigating coronavirus spread and its public safety implications. High-traffic areas on military bases, government buildings, research facilities, and public spaces are at-risk for coronavirus. Protecting staff, troops, and the public is of the utmost importance as departments look for new technology to control the threat of SARS-CoV-2, and protect human assets.

The UVZone shoe disinfection technology is the first and only UL Certified, proactive disinfection equipment using an exclusive and multi-patented combination of Ozone (O3) + UVC. The patented technology is proven to be 110x more effective against deadly pathogens, and over 24x more effective at eliminating Human Coronavirus, than UVC alone. It eliminates up to 99.999% of the deadliest pathogens, including bacteria and fungi, and leaves zero (0) Human Coronavirus residue on footwear.
Tracking contamination: Shoes spread pathogens 
Pathogen spread is proven to occur via floors and shoes to high touch surfaces Koganti (2016), Dao (2017), ZhenDong Gun (2020), and respiratory droplets migrate in the air and settle on floors, making the battle against viruses and the recent pandemic even more challenging. While the CDC recommends soles be disinfected, floors are often overlooked when incorporating new disinfection protocols.

Designed to create a disinfection perimeter that reduces a facility's bioload, PathO3Gen Solutions UVZone Ozone + UVC technology prevents pathogens from tracking in and out, creating more sterile environments. Crem Co Lab independent studies proved Patho3gen's technology eliminated human coronavirus particles over 24x more effectively than UVC alone, leaving zero virus residue on shoe soles in just 8 seconds. NSF Labs proved that in 8-seconds the UVZone is 110x more effective against deadly pathogens such as MRSA, C. Diff, and E. Coli than UVC light alone, with a 99.999% elimination rate.

"Our company was founded on the premise of saving lives and stopping the spread of disease," explained John Bolte, PathO3Gen Solutions President. "As we face an unprecedented threat to our National Security and economy, our UL-Certified, Made in the U.S.A UVZone shoe sanitizing station improves worker and public safety by securing perimeters."

Hospitals, nursing homes, museums, warehouses, offices, restaurants, and cleanrooms have invested in PathO3Gen's specialized Ozone + UVC technology, creating a barrier against coronavirus and infection spread. The technology is available through the USAF AFWERX grant program pending request of Airmen. https://www.afwerx.af.mil/

About PathO3Gen Solutions
PathO3Gen Solutions sole mission is to prevent infections and save lives by creating cleaner and safer environments. The privately held Florida-based company holds multiple patents on their technology and equipment. The UVZone shoe sanitizing station is UL Certified and manufactured by an IS0 9001 facility in the U.S.A.   www.patho3gen.com 

