PathO3Gen Solutions UVZone 24x More Effective Against Coronavirus than UVC Alone

Tracking contamination: Shoes spread pathogens Pathogen spread is proven to occur via floors and shoes to high touch surfaces Koganti (2016) , Dao (2017) , ZhenDong Gun (2020) , and respiratory droplets migrate in the air and settle on floors, making the battle against viruses and the recent pandemic even more challenging. While the CDC recommends soles be disinfected, floors are often overlooked when incorporating new disinfection protocols.

Designed to create a disinfection perimeter that reduces a facility's bioload, PathO 3 Gen Solutions UVZone Ozone + UVC technology prevents pathogens from tracking in and out, creating more sterile environments. Crem Co Lab independent studies proved Patho3gen's technology eliminated human coronavirus particles over 24x more effectively than UVC alone, leaving zero virus residue on shoe soles in just 8 seconds. NSF Labs proved that in 8-seconds the UVZone is 110x more effective against deadly pathogens such as MRSA, C. Diff, and E. Coli than UVC light alone, with a 99.999% elimination rate.

"Our company was founded on the premise of saving lives and stopping the spread of disease," explained John Bolte, PathO 3 Gen Solutions President. "As we face an unprecedented threat to our National Security and economy, our UL-Certified, Made in the U.S.A UVZone shoe sanitizing station improves worker and public safety by securing perimeters."

Hospitals, nursing homes, museums, warehouses, offices, restaurants, and cleanrooms have invested in PathO 3 Gen's specialized Ozone + UVC technology, creating a barrier against coronavirus and infection spread. The technology is available through the USAF AFWERX grant program pending request of Airmen. https://www.afwerx.af.mil/

PathO 3 Gen Solutions sole mission is to prevent infections and save lives by creating cleaner and safer environments. The privately held Florida-based company holds multiple patents on their technology and equipment. The UVZone shoe sanitizing station is UL Certified and manufactured by an IS0 9001 facility in the U.S.A. www.patho3gen.com

