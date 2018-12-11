Pathologists Quality Registry Approved to Include More Quality Measures for 2019

To help support pathologists, the Pathologists Quality Registry offers pathology-specific quality measures , including additional measures for the timely and accurate diagnosis of cancer, bloodstream infections, and heart attacks. The registry will provide 28 quality reporting measures; 21 are pathology measures developed by the CAP and approved by the CMS and are exclusively available in the Pathologists Quality Registry. The registry also includes seven QPP measures, five CAP-stewarded measures from the Pathology Specialty Measures Set and two dermatopathology measures. In addition, the Pathologists Quality Registry simplifies pathologists' participation in MIPS by consolidating reporting for both the Quality and the Improvement Activities categories of MIPS and provides real-time performance benchmark reports.

"We are thrilled that the CMS has once again approved the Pathologists Quality Registry as a qualified clinical data registry, with even more targeted cancer diagnostic measures designed to improve patient care. With over a decade of rigorous, pathologist-led processes for quality measure development the Pathologists Quality Registry gives pathologists the opportunities to succeed in MIPS and enhance the quality of care at their practices," said CAP President R. Bruce Williams, MD, FCAP. "Leveraging registry data with the power of the CAP's proficiency testing, accreditation, education, and other quality programs, means no one can match the CAP in terms of providing pathologists with the tools they need for quality improvement for the best patient care."

As the CMS continues to move away from claims-based reporting for MIPS, it will no longer allow practices of 16 or more pathologists to report quality measures on claims via a billing company. The Pathologists Quality Registry not only can support larger practices for their MIPS reporting, but can also help subspecialties of pathology who may find it difficult to identify enough relevant quality measures for MIPS reporting. By submitting data for the 2019 reporting period, MIPS eligible pathologists can avoid a 7% negative payment adjustment and potentially be eligible for a positive payment adjustment in Medicare Part B reimbursement in 2021.

