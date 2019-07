Pathology Solutions, LLC Notifies Patients of Data Security Incident

EATONTOWN, N.J., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathology Solutions, LLC, has been informed by Retrieval Masters Creditors Bureau d/b/a American Medical Collection Agency ("AMCA") of a data security incident involving the AMCA payment website. AMCA is an independent collection agency that Pathology Solutions and many other entities used for debt collection. The incident is limited to AMCA's systems. The security of Pathology Solutions' systems was not affected by this incident.

According to AMCA, on March 21, 2019, AMCA became aware of facts indicating there had been a data security incident. After conducting an investigation, AMCA notified Pathology Solutions in May of 2019, about the incident and informed Pathology Solutions that an AMCA database containing information for some Pathology Solutions patients had been affected. However, at the time of AMCA's initial notification, AMCA did not provide Pathology Solutions with enough information for Pathology Solutions to identify potentially affected patients or confirm the nature of patient information potentially involved in the incident, and Pathology Solutions' investigation is on-going. Based on the information provided by AMCA, the following information belonging to Pathology Solutions patients may have been affected by the incident: patient names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, dates of service, balance information, credit card or banking information and treatment provider information. AMCA has advised Pathology Solutions that its patient's social security numbers were not involved in the incident. Pathology Solutions does not provide AMCA healthcare records such as laboratory results and clinical history.

In response to the breach, AMCA sent notification letters to approximately 600 Pathology Solutions patients informing them that their names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, dates of service, balance information, credit card or banking information and treatment provider information may have been impacted. In addition, based on the investigation and the information provided by AMCA, Pathology Solutions estimates that approximately another 12,700 patients may have had their names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, dates of service, balance information and treatment provider information impacted by this incident. For these patients, credit card and banking information is not affected. The impact of this incident is limited to laboratory services provided to patients in the United States whose accounts were referred for debt collection.

Individuals with questions about this incident or questions about precautionary steps they can take may call 833-300-6928 for additional information.

Pathology Solutions takes the security of its patients' information very seriously, including the security of data handled by vendors. As a result of the investigation, Pathology Solutions is not longer using AMCA for collection efforts.

The privacy and protection of patient information is a top priority. Pathology Solutions greatly appreciates the patience and loyalty of its patients as it works to respond to this incident.

SOURCE Pathology Solutions, LLC