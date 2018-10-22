PathologyWatch Chooses Gestalt Diagnostics' Digital Pathology Solution

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics announces that it has been selected as the digital pathology solution of choice by PathologyWatch. PathologyWatch, remote pathology experts providing local laboratories the opportunity to partner with expert pathologists for interpretation of their specimens, has chosen Gestalt's PathFlow™ as the core solution for their digital pathology business.

Gestalt will be providing their robust workflow, universal image viewer, pathologist cockpit and intelligent reporting to round out the full digital pathology platform solution being deployed at PathologyWatch. This will enable PathologyWatch to take histologic slides from any location and digitally distribute the work across a network of highly skilled Pathologists.

"Our companies share a common goal of speeding the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. PathologyWatch is a key innovator in this space and we are pleased to be chosen as the digital cockpit enabling their expert pathologists to review critical patient tumor biopsy samples from anywhere," says Dan Roark, Chief Executive Officer, Gestalt Diagnostics.

Dan Lambert, Chief Executive Officer, PathologyWatch says, "We are excited to be partnering with Gestalt Diagnostics. After researching the many available options in the market, Gestalt's workflow is the top choice of our expert pathologist team. The digital platform allows the cases from our different contract hospital and laboratory clients, each of whom is using a distinct LIS, to be consolidated into a single efficient workflow. The Gestalt team has also been exceptionally professional and responsive on the data management / interfacing side. We look forward to growing with Gestalt."

About Gestalt Diagnostics

Gestalt Diagnostics is a private, profit-driven software company who has developed PathFlow, an enterprise software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories. This product was originally developed, by what is now Gestalt's team, to support a fully digital reading platform for radiology. The radiology platform is used in leading hospitals across the United States and supports more than 15 million studies annually. Gestalt has expanded and redesigned this proven, robust solution to work in the laboratory space – engineered for the unique needs and workflow of pathologists.

About PathologyWatch

THE RIGHT CASE TO THE RIGHT PATHOLOGIST, AT THE RIGHT TIME

PathologyWatch represents one of the largest independent networks in Pathology. The brand not only represents the best names in Pathology, but also the leading developers in EMR/EHR and secure cloud software. PathologyWatch brings a complete solution to any hospital or practice ready to switch to a distributed workforce. PathologyWatch provides access to the leading network of Pathologists in the United States and Europe, with over 20 top-tier Physicians registered. Our network covers SurgPath, DermPath, and other subspecialties. The team is available 24-7, including for frozen / OR coverage.

