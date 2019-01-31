PATHWATER Introduces the First Reusable Packaging to an Environmentally Plagued Single-use Plastic Water Bottle Industry

PATHWATER is dedicated to convenient, affordable, and healthy solutions that cleverly merge the reusable bottle movement with superb quality bottled water. "We created PATHWATER to provide options for people to reduce and reuse against plastic waste. We want to be the true alternative to plastic water bottles. With PATHWATER, you will receive a well designed, sturdy reusable bottle that you can refill infinitely. We are confident that our new way of drinking water in a sustainable and convenient bottle will resonate with shoppers," said PATHWATER's Co-founder & CEO, Shadi Bakour.

Vernon Davis, Guy Fieri, Festus Ezeli, and Tamera Mowry are just some of the celebrities that have begun to financially back PATHWATER's sustainability mission and believe that this is the future for bottled water.

Finally, shoppers of single-use bottled water can now easily convert to a genuinely reusable and sustainable option that no longer contributes to our plastic crisis. PATHWATER is becoming a manufacturing solution for consumers to stop buying plastic bottled water, and this is helping to keep plastic pollution from entering our airways, landfills, oceans, and bodies. PATHWATER contributes a portion of their profits toward beach cleanups and environmental non-profits.

About PATHWATER

PATHWATER makes bottled water in a BPA-free, infinitely reusable, infinitely recyclable aluminum bottle. The PATHWATER bottle is solving the dilemma of single-use water bottles by creating a superior option that is environmentally friendly. When taken from the refrigerator section, the bottle makes for an extremely cold drinking experience, unmatched by plastic water bottles. PATHWATER is on a dedicated mission to provide solutions to the plastics crisis for bottled water consumers and to disrupt the beverage industry as a whole.

PATHWATER'S three main goals are: (1) to provide a sustainable option to reduce and reuse; (2) to educate others about the plastics crisis; (3) change a stagnant, polluting industry of single-use plastics. PATHWATER is the first in the beverage industry to offer a plastic-free, reusable bottled water that finally puts people and the planet before profits.

For more information, visit: https://drinkpathwater.com/ or email ali@drinkpath.com

SOURCE PATHWATER

Related Links

https://drinkpathwater.com/

