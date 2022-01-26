Pathway and HawkSoft Partner to Streamline Client-facing Communications like Email and Text Messaging

CANBY, Ore., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft, the Oregon-based insurance technology developer, entered 2022 affirming its commitment to connecting and integrated with fellow InsurTech companies aiming to propel the independent agency channel forward. Pathway, the Canadian insurance agency automation platform, is HawkSoft's first new API Partner for the year. The launch of this integration continues to push forward the goal of centering the HawkSoft Insurance Platform within an independent insurance agency's unique tech stack and does so through the help of an exciting new partner.

Pathway creates intuitive automation solutions that help independent insurance agencies connect to their customers, increase revenue, and attract new business. Pathway achieves this by enabling agencies to manage and streamline client-facing communications like email and text. The platform also gives an agency the ability to leverage online forms for collecting leads and the ability to provide their insureds with a digital wallet for insurance details. Pathway is a comprehensive platform for agencies, now further enhanced with direct integration to HawkSoft via HawkSoft's Partner API. The Partner API allows Pathway to automatically populate client and policy information from the HawkSoft agency management system into Pathway, powering many areas of automation like timely emails to insured for renewal reminders.

"We love partnering with force multipliers for agencies," said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at HawkSoft, "and Pathway has a wide-reaching feature set that allows agencies with small marketing teams to function like robust, dedicated marketing teams that deliver relevant messaging at the right time."

"Communication is an essential part of any agency so automating messages during the entire customer lifecycle is time-saving for staff and improves client retention," said Alek Mirkovich, CEO of Pathway. "We're honored to be partnered with a company that truly cares about making the agent's life easier... we have that same goal in mind!"

Mutual customers of Pathway and HawkSoft can enable API integration using HawkSoft's Marketplace today. To learn more about Pathway and HawkSoft, visit: https://www.hawksoft.com/partners

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www. hawksoft .com/story .

About Pathway

Pathway is a cloud-based property and casualty insurance agency (P&C) solution, which helps manage and streamline client-facing communications using emails, texts and document delivery. Key workflows include prospect nurturing, welcoming new clients, pre-renewals, questionnaires (online forms), cross-sell, referral requests, Google reviews, newsletters and more.

