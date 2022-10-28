Patient Centric Healthcare App Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Bayer, Koninklijke Philips, Pfizer, Siemens, Medtronic & More

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Centric Healthcare App Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global patient centric healthcare app market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21.9% during 2022-2028. This report on global patient centric healthcare app market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global patient centric healthcare app market by segmenting the market based on technology, operating system, category, end user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the patient centric healthcare app market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
  • Rising Geriatric Population
  • Enhanced Access and Flexibility with Novel Technologies

Market Challenges

  • Lack of awareness and Guidance
  • High Cost

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2021
  • Historical Period: 2017-2020
  • Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Market by Technology

  • Phone-Based Apps
  • Web-Based Apps
  • Wearable Patient Centric Apps

Market by Operating System

  • iOS
  • Android
  • Windows
  • Others

Market by Category

  • Wellness Management
  • Fitness Patient Centric Apps
  • Lifestyle & Stress Patient Centric Apps
  • Diet & Nutrition Patient Centric Apps
  • Diseases & Treatment Management
  • Healthcare Providers/Insurance Patient Centric Apps
  • Medication Reminders & Information Patient Centric Apps
  • Women's Health & Pregnancy Patient Centric Apps
  • Disease Specific Patient Centric Apps

Market by End User

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Home Use

Market by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market

4. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Analysis

5. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market by Technology

6. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market by Operating System

7. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market by Category

8. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market by End User

9. Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market by Region

10. SWOT Analysis

11. Porter's Five Forces

12. Market Value Chain Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
  • Athenahealth Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Hill-Rom Services Inc. (Baxter International Inc.)
  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
  • iPatientCare, Inc.
  • Klick Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • MobileSmith, Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oq9o3k

