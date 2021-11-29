Patient Derived Xenograft Market Size to grow by USD 188.19 mn | Major Vendors Include Champions Oncology Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for personalized medicine, development of immunodeficient rats, and the increasing incidence of lung cancers. However, stringent government guidelines regarding the ethical use of animals in cancer research and the high cost of patient derived xenograft models are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The patient derived xenograft market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Experimental Pharmacology and Oncology EPO Berlin Buch GmbH, Hera Biolabs Inc., Oncodesign SA, PerkinElmer Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, UROSPHERE SAS, and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Vendor Landscape

The market in focus was fragmented in 2020. It is expected to remain the same during the forecast period due to the presence of a significant number of global, regional, and local players in the market. Companies adopt various marketing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share. This is going to increase the completion among vendors during the forecast period. However, high capital investment is required to enter the market. This will restrict the entry of new entrants during the forecast period and thereby decrease rivalry in the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the patient derived xenograft market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into preclinical drug development and bio marker analysis . The preclinical drug development segment contributes the largest share of the market.

. The preclinical drug development segment contributes the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Patient Derived Xenograft Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.66% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 188.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Experimental Pharmacology and Oncology EPO Berlin Buch GmbH, Hera Biolabs Inc., Oncodesign SA, PerkinElmer Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, UROSPHERE SAS, and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

