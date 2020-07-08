Patient Engagement Solutions Market Growth to be Driven by Increasing Utilization of Electronic Health Records for Patient-centric Care and Adoption of Mobile Health Devices: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global patient engagement solutions market is expected to have a significant market growth throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for technological assistance and facilities in the medical domain drives the market growth. The need for primary healthcare services is growing at an alarming rate and moreover the instance of compromise of safety within primary care service has increased the challenges. While healthcare workforce continues to remain diligent to provide high quality care, there is a huge need for suitable alternatives to overcome the shortcomings.

Patient engagement is a highly recognized and an integral part of people-centered services. Engaged patients have the ability to make informed decisions for care options. Additionally, resources are better if they can be aligned and customized according to patient needs with a capability to serve during crucial times. Patient engagement is a growing arena in the healthcare sector and allowing patients to access and share reviews and viewpoints is helping the market to sustain a huge demand for interactive sessions via technological platforms.

Although, patient engagements solutions continue to steer techno-medical developments in the global healthcare industry, it is expected to boost the digitalization all over the industry. For instance, in developed countries, electronic health records and mobile applications have gained a huge impetus in the past few years. While in the low-income countries, the patient engagement solutions prove encouraging and have been empowering people to recognize their healthcare needs and seek potential solutions in a timely manner.

The patient engagement solutions market is driven by rise in chronic diseases in geriatric population. Medical companies are now incorporating patient-centric engagement solutions to cater to patient needs during clinical diagnosis. Rise in use of electronic health records and significance of mobile apps have enabled a favorable market conditions for adopting patient engagement solutions. In addition, growing technological developments in the medical industry across the world is anticipated to result in a lucrative growth worldwide. On the other hand, delays in medical attention, unsafe medical practices, and lack of awareness are confining the market growth during the forecast period.

Please click here to download the sample pdf and find more details on "Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market" Report 2028.

Based on type, the patient engagement solutions market has been segmented as cloud-based and on-premise. On-premise engagement solutions are likely to lead the market attributing to growing partnerships among companies and effective interaction. Additionally, the on-premise deployment is aimed at providing and retrieving data for patient security.

Based on application, the patient engagement solutions market has been segmented as social and behavioral management, health management, financial health management, and home health management. Health management is the leading segment owing to prompt service and effective patient compliance. Home healthcare solution is the second leading segment and is mainly driven by rise in adoption. Innovative services offered by major players are one of the growth aspect for home healthcare segment.

Based on region, the patient engagement solutions market are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East, and Africa. North America accounted for the leading share in the recent years attributing to the rise in adoption of electronic health record and software for government regulations. The rate of adoption of innovative platforms for patient solutions is driving the market growth in regional markets. Asia Pacific is an emerging market due to availability of patient pool, consumer base, rise in disposable income and technological support.

Some of the key players in the patient engagement solutions market are Athenahealth, AllScripts, Getwell Network, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems, IBM, Cerner Corporation, Medecision, Orion Health, and Lincor Solutions. The key players are adopting mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and alliances as a part of growth strategy.

Access 119 page research report with TOC on "Patient Engagement Solutions Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-patient-engagement-solutions-market

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Patient Engagement Solutions from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Patient Engagement Solutions market.

Market Segmentation

Leading players of Patient Engagement Solutions including:

Cerner Corporation



IBM



Epic Systems



McKesson Corporation



Medecision



Athenahealth



Healthagen



Allscripts



GetWell Network



Lincor Solutions



Orion Health

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Web-based



Cloud-based



On-premise

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Health Management



Social and Behavioral Management



Home Health Management



Financial Health Management

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

Blog: https://radiantinsightsinc.blogspot.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.