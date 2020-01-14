Patient Handling Equipment Market Set to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2024 - Comprehensive Insights by Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type (Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Medical Beds (Electric Beds), Patient Transfer Device (Lift (Ceiling Lifts), Slings, Slide Sheets), Stretchers), End User (Hospitals, Home Care settings) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient handling equipment market is projected to reach US$ 12.6 billion by 2024 from US$ 8.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The patient handling equipment market comprises major players such as Arjo (Sweden), Hill-Rom Holdings (US), and Invacare (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the patient handling equipment market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

High risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients to drive market growth.



The growth of this market is largely driven by factors such as the rising geriatric population, high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, and the implementation of regulations ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel during manual lifting processes. On the other hand, the persistent difficulties in handling bariatric patients are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.



Patient lifts segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the patient transfer devices market is segmented into patient lifts, slings, sliding sheets, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, and accessories. The patient lifts segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The growth of this market is largely driven by factors such as the increasing installation of ceiling lifts in hospitals, increasing bariatric population, and the growing adoption of ceiling lifts in bariatric patient handling practices



The electric bed segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the medical beds market is segmented into manual, electric, and semi-electric beds. The electric bed's segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The benefits of electric beds over manual beds such as it helps to reduce risks & pressure damage and reduce bedsores in bedridden patients are some of the major factors expected to propel the growth of this market.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing incidence of MSD-caused injuries to caregivers, growth in the elderly population, healthcare infrastructure improvements, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors driving market growth in the Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview

4.2 Patient Transfer Devices Market, By Type

4.3 Wheelchairs & Mobility Scooters Market, By Type, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 European Market, By Country & End User (2018)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Geriatric and Obese Populations

5.2.2 High Risk of Injuries to Caregivers During the Manual Handling of Patients

5.2.3 Implementation of Regulations Ensuring the Safety of Healthcare Personnel During the Manual Lifting Process

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Lack of Training Provided to Caregivers for the Efficient Operation of Patient Handling Equipment

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Rising Demand for Home Healthcare Services

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Persistent Difficulties in Handling Bariatric Patients



6 Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Patient Transfer Devices

6.2.1 Patient Lifts

6.2.1.1 Ceiling Lifts

6.2.1.1.1 Ceiling Lifts Accounted for the Largest Share of the Patient Lifts Market in 2018

6.2.1.2 Stair & Wheelchair Lifts

6.2.1.2.1 Increasing Preference for Home Care is Driving Market Growth

6.2.1.3 Mobile Lifts

6.2.1.3.1 Advantages of Mobile Lifts have Driven End-User Demand

6.2.1.4 Sit-To-Stand Lifts

6.2.1.4.1 Growth in the Elderly Population is Expected to Foster the Adoption of Sit-To-Stand Lifts

6.2.1.5 Bath & Pool Lifts

6.2.1.5.1 Growth of the Aged and Disabled Populations have Driven the Demand for Bath & Pool Lifts

6.2.2 Slings

6.2.2.1 Government Policies Promoting the Use of Medical Lifting Slings to Support Market Growth

6.2.3 Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses

6.2.3.1 Reusable Air-Assisted Mattresses

6.2.3.1.1 Durability and Long Lifespan have Driven the Demand for Reusable Mattresses

6.2.3.2 Single-Patient Use Air-Assisted Mattresses

6.2.3.2.1 Disposable Air-Assisted Mattresses Save Costs and Logistics Associated With Laundering

6.2.4 Sliding Sheets

6.2.4.1 Sliding Sheets Facilitate Safer, Easier, and More Comfortable Movement for Patients

6.2.5 Accessories

6.3 Medical Beds

6.3.1 Medical Beds, By Type

6.3.1.1 Electric Beds

6.3.1.1.1 Electric Beds are Adjustable and Reduce Manual Patient Handling Tasks

6.3.1.2 Manual Beds

6.3.1.2.1 Manual Beds are Cost-Effective and Beneficial for Small Healthcare Settings

6.3.1.3 Semi-Electric Beds

6.3.1.3.1 Semi-Electric Beds are Lightweight, Easy to Use, and Economical

6.3.2 Medical Beds, By Application

6.3.2.1 Acute Care

6.3.2.1.1 Increased Number of Critically Ill Patients to Drive the Market for Acute Care Beds

6.3.2.2 Long-Term Care

6.3.2.2.1 Demand for Long-Term Care is Increasing Globally

6.3.2.3 Rehabilitation

6.3.2.3.1 Adoption of Rehabilitation Services is Increasing Due to the Increase in Chronic Disease Prevalence

6.3.2.4 Bariatric Care

6.3.2.4.1 Rising Demand for Specially Designed Beds for Obese Patients is a Key Market Driver

6.3.2.5 Other Applications

6.4 Mobility Devices

6.4.1 Wheelchairs & Mobility Scooters

6.4.1.1 Powered Wheelchairs

6.4.1.1.1 Advantages Over Other Wheelchair Types have Contributed to the Demand for Powered Wheelchairs

6.4.1.2 Mobility Scooters

6.4.1.2.1 Mobility Scooters Help Users to Travel Across Long Distances

6.4.1.3 Manual Wheelchairs

6.4.1.3.1 Manual Wheelchairs are Affordable and Cost Less Than Powered Wheelchairs

6.4.2 Ambulatory Aids

6.4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases to Drive the Demand for Ambulatory Aids

6.5 Bathroom & Toilet Assist Equipment

6.5.1 Bathroom & Toilet Assist Equipment Provide Easy Mobility Solutions for People Affected By Neuromuscular Disorders

6.6 Stretchers & Transport Chairs

6.6.1 Technological Advancements are Driving the Market for Stretchers and Transport Chairs



7 Patient Handling Equipment Market, By End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Hospitals are the Largest End Users of Patient Handling Equipment

7.3 Home Care Settings

7.3.1 Rising Demand for Home Care to Support Market Growth

7.4 Other End Users



8 Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.3 North America

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Innovators

9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Product Launches

9.4.2 Acquisitions

9.4.3 Expansions

9.4.4 Partnerships



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Arjo

10.2 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

10.3 Invacare Corporation

10.4 Stryker Corporation

10.5 Drive Divilbiss Healthcare Inc.

10.6 ETAC AB

10.7 GF Health Products Inc.

10.8 Guldmann Inc.

10.9 Handicare Group AB

10.10 Joerns Healthcare LLC

10.11 Medline Industries Inc.

10.12 Prism Medical UK

10.13 Linet

10.14 Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

10.15 Savaria

10.16 Malvestio S.p.A.

10.17 Ez Way Inc.

10.18 Ossenberg GmbH

10.19 Antano Group

10.20 Airpal Inc.



