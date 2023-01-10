Patient lateral transfer market size to increase by USD 335.69 million; North America to contribute 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product, Usage, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 335.69 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2023-2027

By region, the global patient lateral transfer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing MSDs among healthcare workers, and the increasing demand for healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the patient lateral transfer market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The patient lateral transfer market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Alimed Inc. - The company offers patient lateral transfer such as pps glide reusable air-assisted lateral transfer system and pps glide single patient use air-assisted lateral transfer system.

- The company offers patient lateral transfer such as pps glide reusable air-assisted lateral transfer system and pps glide single patient use air-assisted lateral transfer system. Arjo AB - The company offers patient lateral transfer such as lateral transfer and repositioning.

- The company offers patient lateral transfer such as lateral transfer and repositioning. Assistive Technology Australia. - The company offers patient lateral transfer such as airpal platform lateral transfer system.

- The company offers patient lateral transfer such as airpal platform lateral transfer system. Bio - X. - The company offers patient lateral transfer such as patient transfer slide board.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the advantages of lateral transfer devices, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing regulation to minimize manual patient handling. However, the lack of trained caretakers for patient handling is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories. The air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The patient monitoring equipment market size in Japan is expected to increase by USD 366.62 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%. The growing preference for self-care monitoring devices is notably driving the patient monitoring equipment market growth in Japan , although factors such as data privacy issues may impede the market growth.

is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%. The growing preference for self-care monitoring devices is notably driving the patient monitoring equipment market growth in , although factors such as data privacy issues may impede the market growth. The lateral flow assay components market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 97.76 million . The rising efforts in research and development are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increase in regulations and inconsistency in test results may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging

technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to

Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this patient lateral transfer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the patient lateral transfer market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World.

, , , and Rest of World. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of patient lateral transfer market vendors.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 335.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alimed Inc., Arjo AB, Assistive Technology Australia., Bio - X., Clinton USA LLC., EZ Way Inc., Getinge AB., Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd., Hill Rom Holdings Inc., HoverTech International., Lateral Medical., McAuley Medical Inc., Meditek., Medline Industries LP, MobilePatientLift., Patient Positioning Systems LLC., Phillips Safety., Samarit Medical AG, SPH Medical., and Stryker Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Usage



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global patient lateral transfer market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global patient lateral transfer market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Usage Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Usage Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Sliding sheets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Sliding sheets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sliding sheets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Sliding sheets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sliding sheets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Usage

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Usage - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Usage - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Usage

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Usage



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Usage

7.3 Reusable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Reusable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Reusable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Reusable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Reusable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Single patient use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Single patient use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Single patient use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Single patient use - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Single patient use - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Usage

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Usage ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alimed Inc.

Exhibit 108: Alimed Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Alimed Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Alimed Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Arjo AB

Exhibit 111: Arjo AB - Overview



Exhibit 112: Arjo AB - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Arjo AB - Key news



Exhibit 114: Arjo AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Arjo AB - Segment focus

12.5 Assistive Technology Australia.

Exhibit 116: Assistive Technology Australia. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Assistive Technology Australia. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Assistive Technology Australia. - Key offerings

12.6 Bio - X.

Exhibit 119: Bio - X. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bio - X. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Bio - X. - Key offerings

12.7 Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 125: Hill Rom Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Hill Rom Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Hill Rom Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Hill Rom Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Hill Rom Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 HoverTech International.

Exhibit 130: HoverTech International. - Overview



Exhibit 131: HoverTech International. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: HoverTech International. - Key offerings

12.10 Lateral Medical.

Exhibit 133: Lateral Medical. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Lateral Medical. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Lateral Medical. - Key offerings

12.11 McAuley Medical Inc.

Exhibit 136: McAuley Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: McAuley Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: McAuley Medical Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Meditek.

Exhibit 139: Meditek. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Meditek. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Meditek. - Key offerings

12.13 MobilePatientLift.

Exhibit 142: MobilePatientLift. - Overview



Exhibit 143: MobilePatientLift. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: MobilePatientLift. - Key offerings

12.14 Patient Positioning Systems LLC.

Exhibit 145: Patient Positioning Systems LLC. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Patient Positioning Systems LLC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Patient Positioning Systems LLC. - Key offerings

12.15 Samarit Medical AG

Exhibit 148: Samarit Medical AG - Overview



Exhibit 149: Samarit Medical AG - Key offerings

12.16 SPH Medical.

Exhibit 150: SPH Medical. - Overview



Exhibit 151: SPH Medical. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: SPH Medical. - Key offerings

12.17 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 153: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio