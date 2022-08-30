Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size to Increase by USD 704.68 Mn during 2021-2026, Rising aging population to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest research report from Technavio on the " Patient Lateral Transfer Market ", the market size will register a growth rate of USD 704.68 million during 2021-2026. The major trend of this lateral transfer market is the rising aging population. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8%.

North America will account for 40% of market growth. The major lateral transfer markets in North America are the US and Canada. Compared to the markets in Europe and Asia, this region's market will grow more slowly.

Latest market research report titled Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The growth of the patient lateral transfer market in North America over the forecast period would be aided by the rise in chronic diseases and lifestyle-related illnesses as well as rising MSD rates among healthcare professionals. Download Sample Report.

In order to compete in the patient lateral transfer industry, vendors are using a variety of organic and inorganic growth techniques. The market vendors should preserve their positions in the slow-growing sectors while concentrating more on the growth prospects of the fast-growing segment to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Air-Matt Inc .: The company offers Air-Matt transfer mattresses which are designed to assist with patient lateral transfers and repositioning within the hospital, long term care facilities, or at home. They come as either a reusable or a Single Patient Use (SPU) disposable transfer mattress.

.: The company offers Air-Matt transfer mattresses which are designed to assist with patient lateral transfers and repositioning within the hospital, long term care facilities, or at home. They come as either a reusable or a Single Patient Use (SPU) disposable transfer mattress. Arjo AB : The company operates in a single operating segment which provides products for patient transfers, hygiene, disinfection, prevention of pressure injuries and deep vein thrombosis (blood clots), and for diagnostics

: The company operates in a single operating segment which provides products for patient transfers, hygiene, disinfection, prevention of pressure injuries and deep vein thrombosis (blood clots), and for diagnostics Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd. : The company offers PILOT (Patient Intra-hospital Onboard Transfer System) which is a patient centered transfer system that eliminates the barriers during whole-body angio, CT, and MR imaging at any point during the procedure. This new technology ensures that the patient remains stable in the intended treatment position while all imaging tasks are centered around the patient.

: The company offers PILOT (Patient Intra-hospital Onboard Transfer System) which is a patient centered transfer system that eliminates the barriers during whole-body angio, CT, and MR imaging at any point during the procedure. This new technology ensures that the patient remains stable in the intended treatment position while all imaging tasks are centered around the patient. HoverTech International: The company offers patient transfer boards that are comfortable soft core with no hard metal rollers and lightweight.

The company offers patient transfer boards that are comfortable soft core with no hard metal rollers and lightweight. Joerns Healthcare LLC: The company offers lateral transfer equipment like HoverMatt single patient use air transfer system, HoverMatt SPY split leg and HoverMatt half matt for lateral transfer of the patient.

The Patient Lateral Transfer Market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings – Buy Sample Report

The study also analyses the market segmentation of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market by product and geography in great detail.

On the basis of the product

Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses



Sliding sheets



Accessories

On the basis of Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

The advantages of lateral transfer devices are one of the major drivers boosting demand in the patient lateral transfer market. While lifting, moving, and transferring patients from beds or stretchers, healthcare professionals and caregivers are prone to back injuries and may experience pain. The usage of patient lateral transfer devices, which can reduce or completely eliminate the danger of injuries, is being emphasized by healthcare practitioners and product makers as a way to prevent such accidents. Request Sample Report.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 704.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Air-Matt Inc., Arjo AB, Bio-x, EZ Way Inc, GBUK Group Ltd, Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd., Hexomed Systems Pvt. Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., HoverTech International, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Lateral Medical, McAuley Medical Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Rexyn Ltd., Samarit Medical AG, Sizewise Rentals LLC, St. Johns First Aid Kits Pvt. Ltd., STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., and Getinge AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sliding sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sliding sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sliding sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Sliding sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sliding sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Air-Matt Inc.

Exhibit 89: Air-Matt Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Air-Matt Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Air-Matt Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Arjo AB

Exhibit 92: Arjo AB - Overview



Exhibit 93: Arjo AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Arjo AB - Key offerings

10.5 EZ Way Inc

Exhibit 95: EZ Way Inc - Overview



Exhibit 96: EZ Way Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: EZ Way Inc - Key offerings

10.6 Getinge AB

Exhibit 98: Getinge AB - Overview



Exhibit 99: Getinge AB - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Getinge AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Getinge AB - Segment focus

10.7 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

Exhibit 102: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 HoverTech International

Exhibit 107: HoverTech International - Overview



Exhibit 108: HoverTech International - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: HoverTech International - Key offerings

10.9 McAuley Medical Inc.

Exhibit 110: McAuley Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: McAuley Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: McAuley Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Medline Industries Inc.

Exhibit 113: Medline Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Medline Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Medline Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 STERIS Plc

Exhibit 116: STERIS Plc - Overview



Exhibit 117: STERIS Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: STERIS Plc - Key news



Exhibit 119: STERIS Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: STERIS Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 121: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

