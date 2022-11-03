Patient Referral Management Software Market Size & Share Worth USD 35.91 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.5%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Patient Referral Management Software Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Software, Services); By Type; By Mode of Delivery (Cloud-based, On-premise); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global patient referral management software market size & share was valued at USD 7.33 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 35.91 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

What is Patient Referral Management Software? How Big is Share of Patient Referral Management Software Market?

Overview

Patient referral management software is a system that keeps track of both inbound and outbound patient referrals, offering better convenience for the healthcare process. The key aim of this system is to streamline communication among specialists, physicians, and their patients. For healthcare specialists, referrals have become essential for business growth and stability. This software system provides benefits such as improved operational efficiency, improved care quality, increased patient compliance, and reduced overhead cost.

The overall qualities of this software increase patient satisfaction and also increases revenue for healthcare delivery systems, which boosts the market growth. The growing demand for patient referral management software market is anticipated to be driven by growing technological developments in healthcare sector. Also, a surge in adoption of management software by many hospitals and clinics accelerates the market growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Arcadia

Athena Health

Blockitnow Inc.

Careport Health

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

Cloudmed

Conifer Health Solutions Llc.

Dentalcarelinks

Eceptionist

Ecosoft Health

Ehealth Technologies

Epic Systems Corporation

EZ Referral

Getwellnetwork

Healthviewx

Healthware Systems

Innovaccer Inc.

Insync Healthcare

Kyruus

Lightbeam Health Solutions

Mdfit

Medcohere Inc.

Netsmart Technologies Inc.

Optum Inc.

Persistent Systems

Referralmd

Referwell

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing demand for patient referral management software in healthcare to flourish the market growth

Referral management software offers real-time data access and proper patient care, which is estimated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. During the lockdown across the globe, the demand for virtual treatments was high, which augmented the market growth. Other patient referral management software market trends include a rapid increase in patient volume and the system's demand for effective treatment by healthcare professionals across developed and developing countries.

Moreover, surging R&D spending and collaborations by various major players for developing new techniques to improve the management software are contributing to the industry expansion. Growing elderly population is predicted to positively influence the patient referral management software market sales. In addition, favorable initiatives from governments across the world are expected to bolster industry development.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, eHealth technologies and N1X10 together announced a partnership to implement concierge services as eHealth technologies retrieve and clinically organize massive data to create an appropriate treatment plan based on cancer patient requirements and preferences.

Segmental Analysis

Software segment witnessed the largest market share in 2021

Based on component, the software component segment held the significant patient referral management software market share in 2021 as the software easily keeps track of appointments, health diseases, and medication of a patient. Healthcare professionals in hospitals and clinics majorly use integrated and standalone management software for seamless communication with minimum disruption.

Inbound referrals dominated the market with the highest CAGR

On the basis of type, inbound referrals led the market by accounting for the highest CAGR and are estimated to maintain its dominance during the predicted period. Inbound referrals have the ability to combine various sources into a single queue and attract new patients through emails, phones, and word of mouth. Besides, improved staff capacity, low patient leakage, and an increased number of patients are factors driving the segment growth in the patient referral management software market.

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 35.91 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 9.89 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 17.5% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Arcadia, Athena Health, Blockitnow, Inc., Careport Health, Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, Cloudmed, Conifer Health Solutions, Llc., Dentalcarelinks, Eceptionist, Ecosoft Health, Ehealth Technologies, Epic Systems Corporation, EZ Referral, Getwellnetwork, Healthviewx, Healthware Systems, Innovaccer, Inc., Insync Healthcare, Kyruus, Lightbeam Health Solutions, Mdfit, Medcohere Inc., Netsmart Technologies, Inc., Optum, Inc., Persistent Systems, Referralmd, Referwell Segments Covered By Component, By Type, By Mode of Delivery, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market over the forecast period

Based on geography, Asia Pacific accounts for the highest revenue share for the patient referral management software market and is anticipated to continue its fastest growth during the study period. This growth can be attributed to the growing geriatric population coupled with rising health disorders across developing nations such as India, China, and Japan.

Furthermore, rising demand for affordable and efficient treatment as well as rapid technological developments, and a surge in government initiatives to improve healthcare IT infrastructure are the factors expected to boost the patient referral management software industry demand during the foreseen period.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the patient referral management software market report based on component, type, mode of delivery, end-use, and region:

By Component Outlook

Software

Services

By Type Outlook

Inbound Referrals

Outbound Referrals

By Mode of Delivery Outlook

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By End-Use Outlook

Providers

Payers

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

