Patient Registry Software Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global patient registry software market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for integrated healthcare systems is fueling the demand for patient registry software. Surmounting burden to curb the healthcare cost is expected to fuel market growth via higher penetration and untapped opportunities. Lack of patient information access was found to be a major barrier for integrating care and proper treatment option in both developed and developing countries, which is further driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Disease registry held the largest revenue share in the patient registry software market owing to the increasing demand to curb the disease burden and stringent regulations by the government bodies

The standalone segment held the largest share in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of over 11.0% by 2027. The growth can be attributed to advanced features offered by the software such as easy data retrieval and auto upgradation

The on-premise segment held the largest revenue share in 2019. This is due to enhanced data security options and ease of access

The public database type segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to its increased usage for research purposes

The population health management segment held the largest revenue share in 2019. This is due to its growing adoption in developed countries for better patient care

The pharma and medical device companies segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of registries by these companies for clinical trial enrollment

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in this space. Moreover, North America held the largest revenue share due to its established healthcare structure and stringent regulations by the government bodies

Some of the major players include IBM; IQVIA; Elekta AB; McKesson Corporation; Dacima Software Inc.; Phytel, Inc.

Increasing number of clinical trials by major pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies is expected to drive the patient registry software market over the forecast period. The data obtained via patient registry software helps in tracking patients for clinical trials. Moreover, associated advantages such as increased cost-effectiveness, efficient resource management, and reduced healthcare IT cost, are further widening the scope for market growth. The industry players are also constantly trying to develop advanced registries which can be easily integrated with national registries for a better outcome.

For instance, in September 2019, Elekta signed a distribution agreement with DocSoft for the key patient-specific QA solution software namely EPIgray, MU2Net, and EPIbeam. These software will help to analyze the treatment plan for any diagnosed condition, for future purposes. This agreement is expected to increase the company's market penetration in the coming years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient registry software market based on product, software, database type, deployment model, functionality, end use, and region:

Digital Health Market – The global digital health market size was valued at USD 95.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 27.7% over the forecast period.

in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 27.7% over the forecast period. Clinical Perinatal Software Market – The global clinical perinatal software market is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period. Steep rise in the birth rate coupled with growing number of post-date pregnancy are primary growth drivers for this market.

Ophthalmology EMR Software Market– The global ophthalmology EMR software market is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of visual impairment globally.

