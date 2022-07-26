Patient Square Capital Appoints Health Care Veteran Colin Shannon as Senior Advisor

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Square Capital announced today that Colin Shannon has joined as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Shannon was most recently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at global contract research organization PRA Health Sciences (formerly PRA International). During Mr. Shannon's time as CEO of PRA Health Sciences, revenue of the company grew over seven-fold from less than $460mm to over $3.3 billion.

"Colin is one of the most talented executives with whom I have ever worked, and I am personally thrilled to be working with him again," said Jim Momtazee, Managing Partner of Patient Square. "His proven track record as an operator, talent developer and strategic thinker at hugely successful health care organizations will bring an important additional perspective in our assessment of new investment opportunities and in creating value in the companies in which we invest."

"I am a huge believer in Patient Square's approach to partnering with innovative companies that will have a meaningful impact and improve the lives of patients," said Mr. Shannon. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to support their efforts to invest and grow companies."

Prior to PRA Health Sciences, Mr. Shannon was at Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc. (PPD), where he held various executive roles, including Executive Vice President of Global Clinical Operations. Other key positions included Chief Operating Officer for European operations, Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for International Operations, and Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer for Europe. Before PPD, Mr. Shannon spent over 15 years in the utility and multimedia industries, focusing on financial and accounting capabilities. Mr. Shannon holds a M.B.A. from City University in London and is a Fellow Member of the Chartered Association of Accountants. Mr. Shannon currently serves on the Board of Directors of Icon PLC.

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital (www.patientsquarecapital.com) is a dedicated health care investment firm that partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships and a true partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities, and create a healthier world. Patient Square's team of industry-leading executives is differentiated by the depth of focus in health care, the breadth of health care investing experience, and the network it can activate to drive differentiated outcomes.

