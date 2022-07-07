Patient Temperature Monitoring Market worth $4.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Patient Temperature Monitoring Market by Product (Wearable, Digital, Smart, Continuous, Infrared), Site (Axillary, Oral,Tympanic, Invasive), Application (Fever, Anesthesia, Hypothermia), End User (Hospitals, Home Care, ASCs) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market is projected to reach 4.9 billion by 2027 from USD 3.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases with increasing geriatric and pediatric population, the ever-increasing number of surgical procedures, and growing awareness about continuous temperature monitoring devices are the major factors driving the patient temperature monitoring market's growth. Emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India are providing profitable opportunities for the players operating in the market.

"Handheld temperature monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest share of the patient temperature monitoring market, by product."

The market is segmented into wearable continuous monitoring sensors, smart temperature monitoring patches, table-top temperature monitoring devices, handheld temperature monitoring devices, and invasive temperature monitoring devices. In 2021, the handheld temperature monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The handheld segment is further segmented into mercury, digital and infrared thermometer. The digital thermometers segment accounted for the largest share of the handheld temperature monitoring devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high precision, cost-effectiveness, portability, and ease-of-use offered by the devices.

"Non-invasive temperature monitoring segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by site."

The patient temperature monitoring market has been segmented into invasive and non-invasive temperature monitoring. In 2021, the non-invasive temperature monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the temperature monitoring market. The non-invasive temperature monitoring market is further categorized as oral, axillary & temporal artery and tympanic membrane temperature monitoring. Axillary temperature monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the non-invasive temperature monitoring. Factors such as simple, fast and ease in accessibility is driving the growth of this market segment.

"Pyrexia/fever segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by application."

The patient temperature monitoring market has been segmented into pyrexia/fever, hypothermia, blood transfusion, anesthesia, and other applications. In 2021, the pyrexia/fever segment accounted for the largest share of the temperature monitoring market. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases (such as influenza, HIV, malaria, common cold, infectious mononucleosis, and gastroenteritis), as well as the growing number of trauma and hemolysis cases is driving the growth of this application segment.

"Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by end users."

The patient temperature monitoring market has been segmented into hospitals, nursing facilities, home care settings, ambulatory care centers, and other end users. In 2021, hospitals are estimated to be the largest end users of the market. The hospitals segment is further segmented into operating rooms, emergency rooms, and intensive care units (ICUs). The emergency rooms (ERs) segment accounted for the largest share of the market by hospitals. Critically ill patients, such as patients suffering from severe burns and heart attacks is driving the growth of this segment.

"North America is the largest regional market for patient temperature monitoring."

The global patient temperature monitoring market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada. Growing healthcare expenditure is also one of the major drivers for the hospital sector in the region. This is considered a positive indicator of market growth, as hospitals are the major end users of patient temperature monitoring devices.

The key players in this patient temperature monitoring market are Cardinal Health Inc. (US), 3M (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Drägerwerk (Germany), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Omron Healthcare Inc. (Japan), Masimo Corporation (US), Braun GmbH (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Beurer GmbH (Germany), Microlife (Taiwan), Omega Engineering (US), iHealth (US), Briggs Healthcare (US), DeltaTrak Inc. (US), Exergen Corporation (US), Medisana GmbH (Germany), Geratherm Medical Ag (Germany), American Diagnostic Corporation (US), Nureca (India), A&D Medical (US), Actherm, Inc. (China), Cosinuss GmbH (Germany), Vandelay (SFT Technologies India Pvt Ltd) (India), Kinsa (US), Easytem Co., Ltd.(South Korea), Hicks Thermometers India Limited (India), and Sanomedics, Inc. (US).

