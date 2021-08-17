PatientBond Named to Inc. 5000 for Third Year in a Row

Despite industry headwinds brought by the pandemic, PatientBond thrived behind its superior offerings and capabilities. Tweet this

PatientBond licenses a platform for patient engagement using a proprietary psychographic segmentation model and machine learning with dynamic digital workflows to personalize two-way communications. Psychographics pertain to people's attitudes, values and personalities and are core to their motivations and communication preferences. Consumer-focused industries have used psychographic insights in promotion and user experience for years, but it is relatively new to healthcare and only available from PatientBond.

Among patient engagement technology vendors, only PatientBond tailors messaging according to patients' psychographic profiles through a channel mix of email, text message, automated phone call and other digital media designed for individual patients based on their preferences, to motivate and activate desired behaviors. PatientBond's customers have employed the platform to significantly improve patient health outcomes, grow market share and increase patient payment collections.

Justin Dearborn, Chief Executive Officer of PatientBond, stated, "This is an exciting achievement for the PatientBond team, who has been working tirelessly to support our customers and onboard new clients with excellence. Despite the industry headwinds brought by the pandemic, PatientBond thrived behind its superior offerings and differentiated capabilities."

PatientBond was founded by leaders in the Digital Customer Engagement industry and consumer product executives from P&G who realized that the rise of consumerism in healthcare meant that providers and other healthcare stakeholders would need to take a "digital first" approach to building loyal patient or member relationships. In parallel, the emerging shift to value-based reimbursement models meant that healthcare consumer engagement initiatives would need to influence patient behaviors to improve health outcomes.

Mr. Dearborn continued, "As healthcare shifts toward consumerism, we need to use some of the same methodologies and approaches of the most successful consumer and retail companies to influence patient decisions and behavior. PatientBond uses consumer science to deliver unmatched results in patient engagement and behavior change. We look forward to continuing our strong momentum into 2022 and beyond."

PatientBond gained additional recognition in April when it was named in the top 20% of the Financial Times The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021. This honor is given to independent companies who have hit revenue growth targets organically over a three year period out of tens of thousands of companies in the Americas.

PatientBond is the only digital patient engagement platform that leverages consumer science, psychographics and machine learning to motivate and activate patient behaviors. PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients build a tighter bond with their patients to improve health outcomes, increase revenue and reduce costs. PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Health Capital Partners, LLC. Information about PatientBond is available at www.patientbond.com

