PatientKeeper Appoints John M. Kelly Chief Technology Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientKeeper®, Inc. today announced the appointment of John M. Kelly as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, Kelly will lead PatientKeeper's engineering organization, comprising the software development, quality assurance, dev-ops, and UI/UX teams.

PatientKeeper provides EHR optimization software solutions that streamline clinician workflow, improve care team collaboration, and fill functional gaps in existing hospital electronic health records (EHR) systems. PatientKeeper's "system of engagement" for physicians complements a hospital's EHR system of record to make health IT as valuable an asset for patient care as it is for hospital operations.

Kelly has more than 20 years of experience creating and aligning organizations to develop innovative software solutions for a range of industries including healthcare. He joins PatientKeeper from Cigna, where he most recently held the title of IT Managing Director, serving as chief technologist for multiple business lines over 11 years. Previously, Kelly held technology leadership positions at Matria Healthcare and WinningHabits.com. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas State University.

"Joining PatientKeeper gives me an opportunity to have a direct impact on the delivery of healthcare, at a time when clinicians are demanding that information technology serves them better and provider organizations are hungry for solutions," Kelly said. "PatientKeeper has a long history of technology innovation and is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of providers and other members of the extended care team."

PatientKeeper co-founder Sally Buta, who has been leading PatientKeeper's development team in an acting capacity, will shift to a new role as Vice President of Strategy & Innovation, responsible for managing PatientKeeper's strategic technology exploration and integration efforts. Both Kelly and Buta will report to PatientKeeper CEO Phil Meer.

"I'm delighted John is joining our senior leadership team," Meer said. "His deep experience leading software engineering organizations, including transitioning an engineering organization to a scaled agile model, will serve us well as we expand the PatientKeeper platform to meet clinicians' needs across a wider range of healthcare delivery settings, in a world in which interoperability and usability are paramount."

PatientKeeper has more than 70,000 active users today.

