PatientLink® Wins COVID-19 Innovator Award at 2020 Allscripts Developer Summit

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Software development company PatientLink was recognized by Allscripts for the COVID-19 Innovator award at the Allscripts Developer Summit.

As COVID-19 gripped the nation, PatientLink responded to their clients who needed to screen patients for coronavirus and remotely gather telehealth intake data.

PatientLink

For a Louisiana-based healthcare system, implementing PatientLink Online helped them to continue treating patients, even though they were in a COVID-19 epicenter. Combining PatientLink Online with telehealth appointments allowed providers to diagnose and treat patients from home, keeping everyone safe.

PatientLink understood their critical need to implement PatientLink Online. Its success resulted in processing a staggering 6,830 patient intake forms in the first three weeks after going live. Additionally, the client moved 90% of appointments to telehealth. "Easy to use," "greatest thing ever," "All the data is there in the EHR," were common responses from physicians about PatientLink Online.

"Because we speak to our clients regularly, we're aware of the financial and emotional impact of COVID-19 to clinicians and staff. We quickly fast-tracked requests for development and implementation of COVID tools," said Debi Willis, PatientLink CEO.

PatientLink also developed and implemented COVID-19 response tools for their award-winning patient-facing FHIR® enabled application, MyLinks®, which provides a free account to help patients securely gather, manage, and share their health records electronically.

Within days of COVID-19, MyLinks' provided a COVID-19 Resources page, a free self-assessment tool, helping patients determine if they should be tested for the coronavirus. A symptom tracker was added, allowing patients to easily document, graph, and share symptoms, providing doctors a timeline of their illness progression.

"Our amazing team accomplished several weeks' worth of work in a few days. Everyone felt like they were giving back during a difficult time," said PatientLink CTO Angela Unruh.

"Allscripts® is proud to recognize PatientLink for going above and beyond to offer solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leveraging integration with Allscripts electronic health records and practice management solutions, PatientLink and MyLinks will continue to go the extra mile to provide healthcare organizations across the U.S. with solutions to not only succeed but thrive during extremely challenging times," said Tina Joros, Vice President & General Manager, Open & Allscripts Practice Financial Platform.

Allscripts is a leader in EHR interoperability and healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results across an Open platform. Featuring the industry's most innovative healthcare IT developers, the award-winning Allscripts Developer Program (ADP) speeds time from innovation to implementation to help increase productivity, deliver higher-quality, more personalized care, seamlessly integrate devices, manage population health and more.

About PatientLink and MyLinks

PatientLink, an Allscripts partner, provides solutions to capture and send structured patient data into Allscripts EHRs, streamlining workflow and promoting patient engagement for clinics across the U.S. MyLinks, their award-winning patient-facing application, helps patients securely gather and manage health records from their providers.

Media Inquiries:

Elizabeth Barker

[email protected]

Sales Inquiries:

David Lee or Lance Ayers

[email protected]

MyLinks Inquiries:

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

PatientLink COVID-19 Response

MyLinks Patient Self-Assessment & Symptom Tracker

SOURCE PatientLink