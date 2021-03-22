PatientPing Named a Certified Event Notification Service (ENS) Vendor Under the Mass HIway Initiative

BOSTON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing, the nation's most comprehensive care collaboration platform, today announced that it has been granted full certification status under the state of Massachusetts' Mass HIway Event Notification Service (ENS) initiative. This enables Massachusetts community providers to receive real-time notifications when patients experience care events—whether they are at a hospital, emergency department, or post-acute care facility—increasing access to the information that improves care coordination for patients, which ultimately improves patient outcomes.

The Massachusetts statewide ENS Framework was developed by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) and the Mass HIway to enable care providers to receive alerts about their patients' admissions, discharges, and transfers (ADTs) by requiring acute care hospitals across Massachusetts to send ADTs to a certified ENS vendor. Since 2014 PatientPing has been building an extensive ADT network in the state of Massachusetts and beyond. The PatientPing network spans the care continuum and includes 10 MassHealth ACOs and 12 of the state's Medicare ACOs. Additionally, PatientPing is connected to nearly 90% of acute beds in New England with close to 1,000 post-acute partners, 610 skilled nursing facilities, 340 home health and hospices, and a rapidly growing number of community providers. For example, PatientPing recently announced that it has partnered with the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to provide real-time notifications to the state's 52 community health centers.

Any acute care hospital that directly connects its ADT feed to PatientPing enhances care coordination among community providers as the Family Health Center of Worcester explains. "With PatientPing, we now know where our patients are receiving care outside of our organization, and have the ability to connect them back to our health center for appropriate follow-up care," said Jenepher Henkins, Director of Care Management at Family Health Center of Worcester, a full service, Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving patients across the greater Worcester area of Massachusetts. "We have also had the ability to strengthen our workflows with surrounding hospitals and emergency departments by collaborating with them to improve patient follow-ups post-discharge."

As a certified ENS vendor, PatientPing meets specific functional, data security, data sharing, and business criteria focused on ensuring statewide ENS access, delivery, reliability, and integrity. HITRUST CSF® Certified status further demonstrates that the PatientPing SaaS platform meets key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF® helps organizations address challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"This is an important initiative for our state. Enabling all entities that have a shared treatment relationship with a patient to be notified about who else is caring for them and why, via real-time ADT information, helps develop the most impactful care plans, which ultimately improves patient health," said Jay Desai, CEO & co-founder of PatientPing. "My co-founder and I started PatientPing in Massachusetts and the care coordination network we've built only becomes stronger with the MassHIway initiative. I'm excited to partner with the state as a certified ENS vendor because it accelerates our mission of connecting providers to seamlessly coordinate patient care."

About PatientPing

PatientPing is an innovative care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time patient data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing's network includes 1,250 hospitals, 6,000 post-acute care facilities, and hundreds of other providers such as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), social and human service agencies, urgent cares, and behavioral health organizations, among others. Visit www.patientping.com to learn more.

