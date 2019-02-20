PatientPoint and Antidote Team Up to Drive Clinical Trial Recruitment at the Point of Care

According to a recent survey , 86 percent of Americans believe that healthcare professionals should discuss clinical trials with patients, yet nearly three-quarters have never had a conversation with their provider about medical research. As a result, current U.S. clinical trial participation rates are dismal—as low as four percent, according to some estimates. This has a direct impact on medical research, leaving 90 percent of U.S. trials unable to reach recruitment goals on time and nearly a third unable to enroll a single qualified patient.

"When research comes to a standstill, so does the development of tomorrow's therapies that patients desperately need today," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "Our partnership with Antidote is designed to help reverse that trend by harnessing the influence of the physician and the power of patient-provider discussions to drive interest and enrollment in clinical trials."

The PatientPoint-Antidote partnership will reach patients and providers in waiting rooms, exam rooms and in the physician back office. Each piece of content—including educational segments and physician briefings on clinical trial participation rates—is designed to encourage doctor-patient discussion.

Specifically in the waiting room and exam room, content will direct patients to text MATCH to 317-597-6020 or visit antidote.me/patientpoint to begin a clinical trial search via Antidote Match™, Antidote's proprietary technology. Antidote Match leverages medical ontologies to make it easy for patients to find and connect with medical research by answering a few easy-to-understand questions. The technology powers the clinical trials search on more than 250 partner websites, connecting thousands of patients to research each month.

"Partnering with PatientPoint is a natural extension of our mission to accelerate breakthroughs in potentially life-saving treatments by bridging the gap between medical research and the people who need it," said Antidote CEO Laurent Schockmel. "By extending our reach to the point of care, we will meet patients and their trusted providers where they are and when they are primed to act. This will drive trial enrollment and ultimately get next-generation treatments to patients who need them sooner."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About Antidote

Antidote is a digital health company on a mission to accelerate the breakthroughs of new treatments by bridging the gap between medical research and the people who need it. In a world where 80% of clinical trials are delayed or closed due to lack of participants, Antidote uses cutting-edge technology to match the right patients with the right trials, helping medical researchers make faster progress, and offering new treatment options to patients. Antidote Match™, the company's unique trial matching tool, currently powers clinical trial search for more than 250 patient communities and health portals — bringing clinical trial awareness, matching, and access to more than 15 million patients a month. Antidote was launched as TrialReach and is based in the US and UK. For more information, please visit www.antidote.me.

SOURCE PatientPoint

Related Links

http://www.patientpoint.com

