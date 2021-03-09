PatientPoint Combines with Outcome Health to Create PatientPoint Health Technologies

PatientPoint brings together two businesses in pursuit of one mission—making every doctor-patient engagement better ® . The combined company will help meet the tech-enabled patient engagement needs of nearly 150,000 unique healthcare providers and impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year.

"This timely, strategic transaction both underscores our commitment to growth, and to offering our high-value, tech-enabled patient engagement solutions to as many providers as possible to help them meet the demands of a rapidly evolving healthcare industry," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "By leveraging the best talent and technology from both PatientPoint and Outcome Health, we will be well positioned to expand our suite of innovative patient engagement solutions to deliver improved patient outcomes and a more personalized, relevant patient experience as well as enhanced scale and efficiency for our healthcare sponsors."

PatientPoint Health Technologies will be led by PatientPoint's current leadership team including Mike Collette as CEO, Linda Ruschau as Chief Client Officer, Pat O'Brien as Chief Financial Officer and Chris Martini as Chief Provider Officer. PatientPoint's engineering and information technology teams will also be augmented by Outcome Health tech executives Glenn Keighley and Sean Barden.

"We have great respect for the substantial provider network the Outcome Health team has built as well as the compelling solutions they have developed to enrich the patient's point-of-care experience," Collette said. "We also commend CEO Matt McNally and COO Nandini Ramani for leading Outcome Health's incredible turnaround and rebuilding client trust."

The new platform company plans to leverage a combination of organic growth and M&A to continue to grow its provider base and to expand the suite of innovative, tech-enabled patient engagement solutions it can offer to its provider customers.

"Every key healthcare stakeholder wins with our unique business model: Patients achieve improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience, healthcare providers receive innovative, high-value patient engagement solutions at no cost or low cost, and healthcare sponsors that financially support our programs receive forecast-altering sales growth at a compelling ROI," Collette said.

The combined entity will be majority owned by a group of investors including funds managed by L Catterton and Littlejohn & Co., LLC.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint ® is the trusted partner for tech-enabled patient engagement solutions that enhance the patient experience across the entire care journey. Our solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our 150k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com .

