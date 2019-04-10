PatientPoint Names Digital Media Veteran Bill Jennings as Chief Digital Officer

CINCINNATI, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint®, the trusted leader in patient engagement solutions committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™, has named Bill Jennings as Chief Digital Officer. Jennings brings more than 20 years of digital media and video experience to PatientPoint and this new role.

PatientPoint Chief Digital Officer Bill Jennings

As Chief Digital Officer, Jennings will oversee all PatientPoint proximity marketing and programmatic video solutions. Jennings will also serve as a critical advisor with regard to PatientPoint Digital Solutions for physician offices, hospitals and local healthcare brands including search-engine marketing, online listing management and website optimization. Jennings will be based out of the company's New York office.

Jennings is well-known in the digital media industry for founding programmatic health platform PageScience, which pioneered a new way for pharmaceutical brands to leverage contextual targeting for programmatic media buying. Jennings led PageScience to become the leading source for programmatic health media contextual targeting data, scoring 120 million pages of content per week. After Accent Health acquired PageScience in 2016, Jennings served as Accent Health president of digital and programmatic to hone the company's programmatic and geotargeted waiting room network offerings for both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical brands. Prior to his time as Founder and CEO of PageScience, Jennings served in executive leadership positions at social media platform Vitrue (now part of Oracle), video ad network Lightningcast and A&E TV Networks.

"The digital out-of-home programmatic and proximity marketing markets are booming right now," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collete. "With Bill on our team, we are in a stronger position to fully capitalize on the substantial addressable market opportunity."



About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

