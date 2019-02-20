PatientPoint Names Tech Veteran Wes Staggs as First-Ever EVP, Customer Success

As Executive Vice President, Customer Success, Staggs will oversee multiple PatientPoint teams charged with delivering a best-in-industry experience to the more than 51,000 physician offices and 1,000 hospitals systems leveraging PatientPoint solutions . Staggs and his teams will own the entirety of the customer experience from device installation, field operations and IT integration to message customization and ongoing quality assurance.

The omnichannel PatientPoint engagement platform delivers award-winning, personalized content to patients, caregivers and providers at key points along the patient journey including the waiting room, exam room, physician back office, hospital and beyond. Staggs' role is designed to help providers leverage the PatientPoint platform as a critical tool to deliver value-based care.

"The PatientPoint platform is designed to help healthcare providers deliver engaging, technology-enabled education that ultimately helps improve quality, decrease costs and improve patient satisfaction," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "With Wes guiding our provider experience, we can ensure that our provider partners can derive the maximum potential value from our programs and also receive the responsive, quality customer service they expect and deserve."

Staggs arrives at PatientPoint with a wide range of leadership experiences in technology, service provider and software industries and a strong track record of driving company growth. He most recently served as Chief Customer Officer at Blue Ridge, a cloud-native supply chain software solution, and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at CRM platform Revegy. Earlier in his career, Staggs served in sales and business development leadership roles at RVH Analytics, OneHealth Solutions, Concerro, Inc. and WebMD.

Staggs sees his role at PatientPoint as instrumental in helping PatientPoint fulfill its corporate mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better.

"I am honored and privileged to assume this important responsibility of helping deploy the technology and people that power our solutions and, in turn, help providers in their efforts to increase quality care and patient satisfaction," says Staggs. "To that end, I will challenge my teams to always look through the lens of the patient, asking themselves how our solutions can equip patients with the right questions to help improve their experience and, ultimately, their health outcomes."

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

