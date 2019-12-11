PatientPoint Welcomes Healthcare Industry Veteran Charlie Greenberg as SVP, Campaign Quality and Compliance

CINCINNATI, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Point of Care market leader PatientPoint® has named esteemed pharmaceutical and health and wellness industry veteran and POC expert Charlie Greenberg as Senior Vice President of Campaign Quality and Compliance. Greenberg brings more than 35 years of experience—including 15 years in Point of Care—to PatientPoint and this newly created role.

As SVP of Campaign Quality and Compliance, Greenberg will oversee PatientPoint audits in accordance with new Point of Care Communication Council (PoC3) Verification and Validation Guidance and ensure network audit and campaign reporting is delivered timely and accurately to PatientPoint clients. PatientPoint is a founding member of PoC3 and several PatientPoint leaders served in key advisory roles in the compilation of the recently released industry guidance.

"The new PoC3 Verification and Validation Guidance is all about engendering greater confidence in Point of Care among brand and agency partners," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "With his renowned brand marketing expertise and passion for our channel, Charlie is the consummate voice of our client partners and is uniquely qualified to lead our end-to-end audit process and PoC3 certification efforts."

Greenberg arrives at PatientPoint with more than three decades in marketing and media leadership, most recently spending more 14 years as multi-channel media strategy lead at Merck. He began his career in consumer-packaged goods in both agency- and client-side roles before moving into media leadership roles at brands including Wyeth and Schering-Plough (later acquired by Merck).

The new PatientPoint SVP of Campaign Quality and Compliance role involves coordinating activities and communication among several functional areas including sales, client services, operations, business intelligence and IT. In this role, Greenberg will serve both internal and external customers, managing internal auditing processes and best practices. He will also represent PatientPoint on the PoC3 Verification & Validation Committee and the Media Rating Council's Out-of-Home and Digital subcommittees.

A longtime advocate for and thought leader in Point of Care, Greenberg welcomes the opportunity to contribute his expertise to advance the channel and further position PatientPoint as the trusted market leader.

"As someone who has watched both Point of Care and PatientPoint grow and evolve for many years, it's a true privilege to get involved during such an important time in the industry," said Greenberg. "I'm eager to get started to help one of the early pioneers of POC step up to not only meet but also exceed the PoC3 guidance in 2020 and beyond."

