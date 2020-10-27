PatientPop Adds HubSpot Veteran John Kinzer to its Board of Directors

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop , the market leader in practice growth technology, today announced HubSpot veteran John Kinzer has joined the company's board of directors.

Kinzer served as Chief Financial Officer of HubSpot, the leading CRM platform for the mid-market, where he led a successful initial public offering in 2014 and helped guide the company's exponential growth. Prior to that, he served as CFO of Blackboard, Inc., one of the first public subscription software companies, and helped take the company public in 2004. Kinzer is currently an Operating Partner at Stripes, a growth equity firm focused on SaaS investments.

"John has extensive experience working with high-growth technology companies, and his expertise will be important as we prepare for our next phase of growth," said Travis Schneider, PatientPop Co-founder and Co-CEO.

"Our mission is to help practices thrive, even among rapidly changing healthcare and economic market conditions," added Luke Kervin, PatientPop Co-founder and Co-CEO. "John's insight will help as we invest to deliver the technology healthcare providers need to attract and retain patients, and successfully manage their practice into the future."

PatientPop delivers practice growth solutions that help practices increase patient appointments and provide an exceptional patient experience. Recent platform enhancements and the launch of PatientPop Pro now enable practices to send broadcast and one-to-one text messages, reduce paperwork with digital registration, and deliver high-quality virtual care with an integrated telehealth solution.

"The PatientPop team has an outstanding blend of experience and continues to define the practice growth market," said Kinzer. "I'm joining the board because of the company's mission to improve healthcare, and drive innovation for the industry."

PatientPop recently secured a Series C capital round of $50 million, led by HLM Venture Partners , one of the top healthcare venture firms in the country, along with participation from new investors Commonfund and Vivo Capital , and existing investors Toba Capital , Transformation Capital , and Silicon Valley Bank . The capital will contribute to the company's strides in helping doctors adopt new technologies that are critical to practice success in a time of unprecedented change and increased patient expectations.

To learn more about how PatientPop is driving the healthcare industry's practice growth category

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com.

