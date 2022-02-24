PatientPop Becomes an American Academy of Dermatology Preferred Provider

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop , the market leader in practice growth technology, today announced that it has become a preferred provider of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations.

As an AAD preferred provider for practice growth, PatientPop will provide AAD members with special PatientPop rates and benefits. Effective immediately, AAD members receive $1,000 towards their implementation fee when signing up to use PatientPop.

Luke Kervin, PatientPop Co-founder, and Co-CEO said, "Our new preferred provider status with AAD allows all its members to receive the PatientPop practice growth solution at a discounted rate. PatientPop continues to bring practices the latest advancements in technology, with an all-in-one platform that helps dermatologists attract and retain patients for life."

The newest advancements to the PatientPop practice growth platform include new patient communication tools that make it easy to attract, engage and retain patients across the entire patient journey, with far less administrative work. Additionally, the PatientPop practice growth platform now includes two-way text messaging between providers and patients, enhanced digital intake forms, and a practice management mobile app.

About AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org . Follow the Academy on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin), Instagram (@AADskin1) and YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life. With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com.

