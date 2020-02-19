PatientPop named as one of the fastest-growing companies in California

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop, the healthcare leader in practice growth technology, has been ranked No. 38 on the Inc. 5000 California Series list of the fastest-growing private companies in California.

The Inc. 5000 Series: California is the first-ever listing of the top 500 fastest growing companies in the state of California.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in California," said PatientPop Co-founder and Co-CEO Luke Kervin. "California is a beautiful place to be and we're proud to be a part of its thriving economy."

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

PatientPop was recently named to Entrepreneur magazine's annual list of the best entrepreneurial companies in America, ranking third. PatientPop was also ranked No. 35 on Deloitte's Fast 500 for the fastest growing technology companies and was ranked No. 125 on the Inc. 500.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit www.patientpop.com.

