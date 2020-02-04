PatientPop now connects patients with healthcare practices on Nextdoor

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop, the market leader in healthcare practice growth technology, today announced it has added Nextdoor, the private social network for neighborhoods, to the 65+ web profiles PatientPop claims and optimizes for healthcare providers.

One out of five households in the U.S. currently uses Nextdoor for local recommendations because every member in their neighborhood has been verified, ensuring a private and trusted platform.

"For healthcare practices, Nextdoor offers the opportunity to connect with prospective patients in their immediate vicinity," said Joel Headley, Director of Local SEO and Marketing at PatientPop. "Patients can find accurate and consistent information about practices listed on Nextdoor, as well as recommendations for local doctors and dentists from neighboring communities."

Healthcare practices using PatientPop will now have a presence on Nextdoor, and their patients will be able to book appointments directly via the platform. Practices can also add critical details to their Nextdoor Business Pages , such as address and business hours, ensuring prospective patients have accurate information.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor is the world's largest social network for neighborhoods. Neighbors, including businesses, in over 248,000 neighborhoods in 11 countries are using Nextdoor to get connected, stay informed, and find trusted local information to address their daily needs.

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com.

