Patients trust their doctors more when wearing ClearMask™ transparent masks compared to standard masks

"The study's overwhelmingly positive results on improved communication with the ClearMask™ validated what we knew all along: being able to see each other's faces is fundamentally human and an integral part of how we connect," said Allysa Dittmar, President of ClearMask, LLC. "The study's use of the ClearMask™ brand and its acceptance into a rigorous journal like the Journal of American Medical Association is a powerful testament to the importance of the ClearMask™."

Use of standard masks may come at a cost, blocking critical facial expressions and non-verbal cues that affect communication, the patient-provider relationship, and risk for litigation.

Drs. Kratzke, Rosenbaum, Cox, et al. conducted a randomized clinical trial of 200 patients, in which surgeons were randomly selected to wear either a ClearMask™ transparent mask or a standard mask during a new patient visit. After the visit, the patients took a survey to evaluate the mask itself and the surgeon's communication, empathy, and trust, while answering validated questions from the Clinician and Group Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CG-CAHPS).

Compared to standard masks, patients reported improved communication with the ClearMask™ transparent masks, rating their physician significantly higher in providing understandable explanations, demonstrating empathy, and building trust. 100% of the patients whose provider wore the ClearMask™ preferred the transparent masks, citing improved provider communication and appreciation for full face visibility.

Healthcare entities routinely administer patient satisfaction questions like CG-CAHPS, and higher patient satisfaction scores may factor into greater reimbursement from the United States Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Increased patient satisfaction can also lead to better patient health outcomes, improved quality of life, and decreased litigation against healthcare entities.

"Trust is the cornerstone of surgical care. Without it, patients would not let us operate on them or trust our judgment to forgo surgery. And how we speak may be more important than what we say," wrote Dr. Margaret Schwarze and Dr. Elle Kalbfell in an invited commentary to the study . "As surgeons, we do many bold things because they improve patient care, and wearing a clear mask with new patients should be one of them."

About ClearMask

The ClearMask™ brand is the first and only fully transparent mask on the market in the United States to have FDA 510(k) clearance as a Class II medical device . The mask is optimized for maximum clarity and comfort, and meets applicable ASTM Level 3 requirements for fluid resistance and flammability, which offers a high level of protection for medical use in environments such as operating rooms.

ClearMask, LLC started developing the transparent mask in 2017 after their deaf co-founder had an adverse surgery experience where masks blocked providers' faces, preventing effective communication and safety. The company has sold nearly 16 million masks to date for use in hospitals, clinics, schools, businesses, theaters, and other settings.

The masks can be purchased through the company's website at buy.theclearmask.com , starting at a box of 24 masks. The company has also partnered with several distributors, including Cardinal Health, Henry Schein, McKesson Medical-Surgical, Oaktree Products, and Owens & Minor.

Media Contact:

Margaret Justus

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 281-250-8253

Download Logo

Download Photo

SOURCE ClearMask

Related Links

www.theclearmask.com

