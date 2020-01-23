Patina Restaurant Group Helps Raise More Than $50K For Critically Ill Children And Their Families, In Partnership With Give Kids The World

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patina Restaurant Group is proud to announce that, in partnership with non-profit Give Kids The World, it has helped raise $51,930 to support the wish trips of seriously ill children and their deserving families. These funds will be used to aid in the fulfillment of over 8,000 wishes in 2020.

In advance of the opening of Space 220 Restaurant, the highly anticipated new signature table-service location in Epcot® at Walt Disney World® Resort, supporters of Give Kids The World were invited to bid on a prize package provided by Patina Restaurant Group that included dinner for two at the new restaurant.

Space 220 Restaurant is an immersive culinary experience that promises a journey like no other as guests are launched into the height of dining, a simulated 220 miles above Earth's surface. Dinner will be served inside the Centauri Space Station, suspended in orbit directly above Mission: SPACE at Epcot. With stunning views and fantastic food, the prize winners will be privy to an evening that is truly out of this world. The dining portion of the package will be available for redemption following the restaurant's opening.

"Patina Restaurant Group is honored to support Give Kids The World in their mission to create magical moments for wish families. The incredible work that they do is near and dear to our hearts, making them our local charity of choice here in Orlando. We look forward to welcoming the prize winners that helped make this all possible to our Space 220 Restaurant," said Marketing Director, Kyle Collins, on behalf of Patina Restaurant Group and parent company, Delaware North.

By making a donation to Give Kids The World, supporters provided the means to help fulfill life-changing wish trips for seriously ill children and their families battling the unthinkable. These cost-free vacations are complete with accommodations, donated theme park tickets, meals, and more. The goal is to create an experience that inspires a renewed sense of hope and happiness that lasts long after each family returns home.

About Patina Restaurant Group: Patina Restaurant Group is a bicoastal collection of 60+ boutique restaurants in the premium segment of the hospitality industry. Helmed by Chef Joachim Splichal and celebrated restaurateur Nick Valenti, the group is known for its unique and impeccable market-driven menus, modern design and décor, exemplary service culture, and outstanding beverage program across all locations—offering numerous distinctive, one-of-a-kind dining destinations surrounding celebrated cultural institutions.

On the West Coast, its portfolio includes the iconic Michelin-starred Patina Restaurant at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Nick & Stef's Steakhouse near The Broad Museum on Bunker Hill, Café Pinot adjacent to the Los Angeles Public Library, Maple at Descanso Gardens, Leatherby's Café Rouge at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Kendall's Brasserie & Bar and The Boardroom at the Los Angeles Music Center, Ray's & Stark Bar at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), and a world-class catering division servicing high-profile events across the country.

About Delaware North: Delaware North is one of the largest privately held hospitality companies in the world. Founded in 1915 and owned by the Jacobs family for more than 100 years, Delaware North has global operations at high-profile places such as sports and entertainment venues, national and state parks, destination resorts and restaurants, airports, and regional casinos. Our 55,000 employee associates are dedicated to creating special experiences one guest at a time in serving more than a half-billion guests annually. Delaware North operates in the sports, travel-hospitality, restaurant and catering, parks, resorts, gaming, and specialty retail industries and has annual revenue of about $3 billion. Learn more about Delaware North at www.DelawareNorth.com .

