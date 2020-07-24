Patreon, A Leading Creator-Founded Membership Platform For Artists And Their Most Passionate Fans, Names Berk Communications As U.S. Agency Of Record

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications, an award-winning, independent public relations firm, announced today that Patreon , the leading membership platform, home to over 150,000 creators and supported by more than 5 million active patrons, has retained the firm as its U.S. agency of record.

Patreon powers membership businesses for artists by giving them the tools they need to acquire, connect, and energize paying members of their community. With a subscription-style payment model, fans pay their favorite artists a monthly amount of their choice in exchange for exclusive access, extra content, or a closer look into their creative journey.

"When we decided to pursue a new agency relationship, we were looking for a partner who understood our values and commitment to creators, especially during this very important moment for the creative economy," said Katie Uhlman, Head of Global Communications for Patreon. "It was clear from the beginning that the Berk Communications team shared our passion and would tell our story in the right way."

Berk's partnership with Patreon will focus on driving brand awareness through strategic communications platforms and telling the many stories behind Patreon's rapidly growing and diverse creator community.

"Patreon's platform and its ability to connect content creators with their fans is incredibly important in today's environment," said Marisa Carstens, Senior Vice President at Berk Communications. "We are very excited to be working with an innovative company like Patreon, a true leader in the rapidly evolving creative economy, and look forward to continuing to tell the brand's incredible growth story."

