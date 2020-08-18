Patri Announces New Board of Advisors

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patri , the leader in cloud software powering data-backed opportunity qualification and intelligent resource investments, is pleased to introduce a new Board of Advisors. Patri's Advisors include nine accomplished leaders in capture and proposal management, sales, solutions engineering, and executive leadership positions at top companies in multiple countries.

The newly-formed Advisory Board is comprised of the following individuals: Sunil Agrawal, Vice President and Head of Commercial Excellence (APAC) at ISS A/S; Jeremy Brim, Managing Director at Growth Ignition; Larissa Cornelius, Managing Director at nFold; Naquan Ishman, Director of Solutions Engineering at Decision Lens; Ashley Kayes, Senior Proposal Consultant at AOC Key Solutions (KSI); Mike Mattson, Vice President of Sales and CS at OpenGov; Mike Maxwell, National Director of State & Local Government and Education (SLED) Sales at Databricks; Jennifer Namvar, Capture Director in the federal government contracting industry; and Jessie Yu, CEO at EcoInteractive.

Patri CEO Josh Ellars said, "Patri's Advisors include some of the best practitioners in sales, capture management, bid and proposal management, solutions engineering, and executive leadership in India, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S. Our collective mission is to elevate the bid and proposal, capture, solutions engineering, sales, and executive leadership professions by providing innovative data-powered solutions to pursue the right opportunities and make smarter resource investments."

Patri also recently announced a partnership with AOC Key Solutions (KSI) that combines innovative bid analytics and productivity technology with the market's leading capture and proposal consulting services to help government contractors win more business in the U.S. federal, state, and local government market that spends over $7 trillion annually. To learn more about the new Capture and Bid Score™ Service, please visit https://info.aockeysolutions.com/capture-bid-score-service .

About Patri:

Patri is a software and consulting firm based in Springville, Utah, dedicated to helping companies of all industries win more business through data-powered solutions and expert services. Patri's Bid Score™ is an innovative SaaS solution powering data-backed qualification, intelligent resource investments, and improved win rates for top companies in multiple countries.

For more information, please visit https://gopatri.com .

