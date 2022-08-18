Patricia Alabise of The Dominguez Firm Named to the 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America List

Attorney Alabise was selected for her work in the category of Personal Injury Litigation: Plaintiffs.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm is proud to announce that Patricia Alabise, a Partner and Trial Attorney with the firm has been named to the third edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America. She was recognized in the category of Personal Injury Litigation: Plaintiffs. Lawyers must have between 5-9 years of private practice experience to be eligible for nomination. They are categorized according to practice area and location.

Patricia Alabise - Partner and Litigation Attorney

This has been a year of significant professional achievements for Patricia. Recently she was named the firm's newest partner and included in the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list in recognition of her outstanding work. "This designation reflects Patricia's dedication to her clients and professional standing among her colleagues. She strives to make a difference. I'm glad her advocacy is being noticed," stated J.J. Dominguez, Founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm.

Best Lawyers began compiling its list of exceptional attorneys in 1983. Today, the publication has grown to evaluate attorneys from 76 countries across a wide array of practice areas. From the beginning, the objective has been to help consumers with the task of finding quality, ethical legal representation.

In 2020, Best Lawyers decided to broaden its scope to include a directory of promising legal talent as well. Like their colleagues on the Best Lawyers list, selection to the Ones to Watch list is based solely on transparent peer reviews from lawyers who are leaders in their fields. Those chosen also undergo an authentication process to make sure they are currently practicing and in good standing.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury and employment law firm that has been helping clients for 35 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys have recovered over $1 billion* for deserving clients with a focus on outstanding customer service. For a free consultation, call 877-924-2639. Available 24/7.

Media Contact:

Rosalia Rodriguez

800-818-1818

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dominguez Firm, LLP