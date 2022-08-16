Patricia Díaz's new book "Acepté a mi niña" is a touching account of finding God throughout the pains of trauma, abuse, and depression.

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Acepté a mi niña" from Page Publishing author Patricia Díaz shares a personal testimony of unlocking the door to redemption despite the chains of abuse and brokenness that secured it.

Patricia Díaz, a skilled writer and a faithful believer in God, has completed her new book "Acepté a mi niña": an honest and heartfelt story of pain and healing in the hands of God. It depicts a journey throughout abuse and living in the horrifying trauma of it all.

Patricia Díaz

Díaz shares, "This book is based on real personal events that I have been overcoming over the years. Have you been through something similar? Sexual abuse, family abuse, depression, abortion, panic attacks or fear of going out, get rid of those chains, you are a child of God, you are worth a lot! Give everything to God, and be happy!"

Published by Page Publishing, Patricia Díaz's account is a wonderful reminder of God's everlasting grace and healing power that can take one's pain away. It brings a reminder of one's worth and a journey that will help everyone see the beauty in themselves and the glory of the Lord.

