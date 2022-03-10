Patricia H. Landgraf, DC is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SUSSEX, Wis., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia H. Landgraf, DC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Chiropractor for her work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work as the Founder of Landgraf Chiropractic.

With 33 years of experience in the field, Dr. Landgraf is a respected Chiropractor. She treats patients at her private practice, Landgraf Chiropractic, located at 21140 W Capitol Drive, Ste. 1 in Brookfield, WI.

Patricia H. Landgraf

Dr. Landgraf graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology in 1985 and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1987. She loves her field because it is a joy to make people feel good. She continues to educate herself with courses on rehabilitation, neurological re-education, functional neurology, chiropractic techniques and nutrition. Dr. Landgraf additionally holds certificates in Nutrition Counseling, Clinical Proficiency, and Physiotherapy. She is National Board Certified.

She opened her private practice, Landgraf Chiropractic, LLC, in 2007, and has since helped countless patients manage and resolve their health issues. To help her patients, Dr. Landgraf is committed to getting to the foundation of her patients' issues. She uses multiple techniques, including applied kinesiology, sacro-occipital technique, cranial technique, chiropractic manipulative reflex technique, diversified, and activator. Dr. Landgraf hopes to help all her patients achieve exceptional health and have pain-free bodies.

As a Chiropractor, Dr. Landgraf performs spinal, cranial and extremity adjustments to realign the skeleton. She also uses muscle balancing techniques and exercises to enhance proprioception and help patients use their muscular system with optimal coordination so they don't continue to misalign themselves with poor functional patterns of movement, and so they learn to use their bodies comfortably and powerfully.

Dr. Landgraf also counsels her patients on proper nutrition, and can recommend nutritional and herbal supplements, and dietary changes to provide the foundational nutrients for restoring optimal health.

On a personal note, Dr. Landgraf enjoys dabbling in art and being with her family and friends.

For more information, visit www.landgrafchiro.com.

SOURCE Continental Who's Who