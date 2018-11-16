LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Jo Stone is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of her role as an Attorney at Patricia Jo Stone, P.C.

With its inception over thirty-five years ago, Patricia Jo Stone, PC is an estate planning and litigation law firm that prides itself on exceptional client service. Dedicated to providing their clients with quality legal services in both a professional and timely manner, the firm is comprised of a team of well established professionals who specialize in the areas of estate planning, family law, business law, employment law, litigation, elder law and more.



With over forty years of experience in the field of Law, Patricia Jo Stone is a distinguished professional who has made her mark in the legal community. Commended for her outstanding contributions to the legal profession, throughout her career, Attorney Stone has gained expertise in the areas of litigation including commercial, business, and personal matters, as well as estate planning.



Throughout the course of her education and training, Attorney Stone earned both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in English literature and was a college professor. Thereafter, Attorney Stone went on to obtain her Law Degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado.



To further enhance her professional development, Attorney Stone is a dedicated fellow of several elite organizations including sitting on the faculty board of the Graduate School of Business at the University of Phoenix. She has taught at a variety of other colleges and universities throughout her career in the areas of business and arts and sciences. Currently, Attorney Stone is an active member of the Rotary Club of Parker and has served as the President and Director of International projects, Director of Club Service, as well as holding various posts in Rotary District 5450.



Attorney Stone is an advocate of Rotary's program to eradicate Polio worldwide, and has traveled to India to participate in immunization projects.



When she is not working, Attorney Stone enjoys spending quality time with her family, writing, music and traveling. She is the author of a medical-legal thriller, Murder By Another Name.



