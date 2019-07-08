Patricia L. Highcove, CRC, CCM, CVE, CEAS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LUTHERVILLE, Md., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia L. Highcove, CRC, CCM, CVE, CEAS is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever for her outstanding work as an Independent Consultant with TruMethod Services.

TruMethod Services (formerly Highcove Consulting) is a patient consultation service independently owned and operated by its founder, Patricia L. Highcove, catering to the Greater Baltimore, Maryland area. The business provides vocational counseling to its clients to assess their capabilities and needs, with the intent of helping them to attain their desired career goals.

Ms. Highcove has been a pivotal specialist in her field, claiming nearly four decades of experience in the industry, 25 of which have been dedicated specifically to vocational counseling. Operating under the recently renamed TruMethod Services, Ms. Highcove has practiced as an individual entity for the past 20 years. Her career was born of the inspiration she found in working with developmentally disabled children, and the desire to see them live a better quality of life. While the history of her career is already bountiful, Ms. Highcove still aspires to receive her certification to become a Life Care Planner, where she'll have a greater responsibility in planning to satisfy the everyday needs of her patients. Once certified, she intends to focus on being an Expert Witness as a Life Care Planner.

During her attendance at Syracuse University, Ms. Highcove earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Rehabilitation Services, and a Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation Counseling. She holds certifications as an Ergonomic Assessment Specialist, Rehabilitation Counselor, Case Manager, and Vocational Evaluator.

Ms. Highcove is a current sitting Board Member of the Chesapeake Chapter of the International Association of Rehabilitation Counselors. She is also affiliated with the National Association of Professional Woman. Ms. Highcove is a current sitting member of Kid's Chance of Maryland, a nonprofit organization which provides scholarship opportunities to the youth of Maryland in the instance of parental accident or injury, and she regularly volunteers her time with the Special Olympics.

In 2014, Ms. Highcove was recognized by the National Association of Professional Women as the VIP Woman of The Year for her accomplishments as a leader in business.

When Ms. Highcove is not immersed in her career, she enjoys spending her time with animals as well as her family, consisting of her five children, her husband, and her brother.

For more information, visit http://www.pathighcove.com/

