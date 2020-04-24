IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia N. Scidmore is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of law as an Attorney and at Pleiss Sitar McGrath Hunter & Hallack. Pleiss Sitar McGrath Hunter & Hallack is dedicated to providing the health and long-term care industry with personalized and specialized litigation defense services that meet the highest standards of integrity and unequivocal excellence. They strive to create partnerships with care providers which proactively protect the integrity of their services and reputation in the community from outside forces who engage in unfair litigation. Their goal as leaders in litigation defense is to educate and empower their clients as they work together to contain litigation risk across the entire spectrum of healthcare providers.



In 28 years of experience in the field of law, a Senior Attorney at Pleiss Sitar McGrath Hunter & Hallack since 2015, Patricia N. Scidmore served as an associate with Madory, Zell, Pleiss & McGrath, APC since 1992. She concentrates her practice in medical malpractice and personal injury. She has provided forensic nursing consultation and nursing expert testimony in numerous medical malpractice actions for both the defense and plaintiff bar. She is an experienced litigator in law and motion and binding arbitrations. Also, she has lectured at numerous healthcare and legal symposiums, and educational seminars, concerning healthcare and legal issues. As part of the service we offer our clients, Ms. Scidmore regularly teaches a class, "Documentation in Healthcare: Legal Implications" for Nurse Residency Programs.



Ms. Scidmore's 17 years of clinical practice consisted of a combination of both clinical and administrative nursing practice, concentrated in the areas of Critical Care and Emergency Department Nursing. Ms. Scidmore became certified as a Critical Care Nurse (CCRN) in 1978. She developed the first Critical Care Nursing Internship Program in Southern California for new graduate R.N.s, furthering the development of other hospital-based, post-graduate, specialty nursing programs. For several years she served as the Nursing Director of a multi-specialty Critical Care Unit at one of the Los Angeles County Level I Designated Trauma Centers. She was also integrally involved in the clinical education of medical interns and residents assigned to the Critical Care and Emergency Departments.



Ms. Scidmore received her Bachelor of Science, Nursing from California State University Long Beach, Cum Laude, in 1974, her Vocational Teaching Credential from the University of California at Los Angeles in 1976 and, her Juris Doctor from Pacific Coast University in 1990.



Ms. Scidmore is admitted to the California State Bar and the U.S. District Court – Central District since 1991. She is admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals since 1995.



