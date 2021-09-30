Patricia Zacharie Leads Westwood's Legal Team

Zacharie will oversee Westwood's Legal team and all aspects of the firm's legal functions, including risk management and compliance, contract negotiations and client service agreements, litigation and dispute resolution, employment matters, and mergers and acquisitions. She will help guide Westwood's growth, strategically integrating the business goals with legal resources and related client management needs.

"Pat's experience in managing teams to effectively respond to the ever-changing regulatory environments and business transactions is key to success in our industry," says Bryan P. Powell, PE, Westwood's Chief Operations Officer. "We look forward to leveraging her extensive experience to continue our strategic growth."

Working in both the public and private sectors, Zacharie has advised c-suite and senior executives in all legal aspects of a company's operations and her work has been instrumental in revenue and business growth. Zacharie has also served as a corporate board member and corporate secretary for a corporate-sponsored non-profit. Zacharie received a BA in Economics from the University of Texas at Austin and her JD from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a leading multi-disciplined AEC industry professional services provider for national wind energy, solar energy, electric transmission, private development, and public infrastructure projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2021, Westwood placed #4 and #21 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work for Lists, and received two 2nd place awards for Zweig's Marketing Excellence. Westwood also ranked consistently higher four years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

