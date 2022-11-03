Patricia's of Holmdel Supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month & Raises Money for Susan G. Komen Foundation
Nov 03, 2022, 08:47 ET
HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 24th, 2022, to October 26th, 2022, Patricia's of Holmdel participated in supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Customers were able to join Patricia's of Holmdel and Taylor Maxwell in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For everyone who took part in dining in the restaurant these days, all Dine in and Take Out proceeds were donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. With the support of all its customers, Patricia's of Holmdel managed to raise $5230.00 for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
"Patricia's of Holmdel takes pride in giving back and we are so grateful for the opportunity to give back whenever we can," said Frank Brusco. "We are honored to work with Susan G. Komen Foundation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness."
Patricia's of Holmdel is a BYOB Italian Restaurant dedicated to bringing delicious food with exceptional service. Their two spacious dining rooms can accommodate intimate dinners to large group functions. Located in a strip mall they strive to elevate themselves above the assumptions and provide its customers with an experience that they won't forget. From their accomplished chefs to their dedicated front of the house staff, they all strive to treat and feed their customers like part of their family.
Susan G. Komen is the ONLY organization that addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts such as research, community health, global outreach, and public policy initiatives to make the biggest impact against this disease. To date, they've invested more than $3.3 billion in groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy, and programs in more than 60 countries. Their efforts helped reduce deaths from breast cancer by 40 percent between 1989-2016.
Media Contact:
Kendra Guaba
[email protected]
914-400-7138
SOURCE Patricia’s of Holmdel
Share this article