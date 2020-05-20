Patricio Enterprises, Inc. Introduces Fellows from Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program

STAFFORD, Va., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricio Enterprises, Inc. (PE) is proud to introduce Colin Dunlop and Maryann "Lisa" Edwards who will be joining our team through the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program. Colin comes to us from the U.S. Navy with more than 10 years of experience in project management, product design and process improvement. Colin's education includes postgraduate degrees from MIT in Electrical Engineering and Naval Ship Design. Lisa joins us from the U.S. Air Force with 20 years of leadership managing complex programs and healthcare operations. She has a background in project management and process improvement and has both a Master of Science in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics and a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management. As fellows, Colin and Lisa will experience PE's full immersion fellowship spending time with the executive team, corporate departments, business development and all levels of operations. PE looks forward to the experience and engagement our two heroes will bring to PE.

About PE

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Virginia, PE began operations in 2005. PE provides day-to-day expertise for our nation's mission critical support areas where customer success is the only option. Experience and capabilities gained from decades of service to Department of Defense and civilian agencies combine to deliver dynamic integrated solutions to our customers backed by an ISO 9001:2015 certified and CMMI Services Level 3 appraised integrated management system. PE is a service-disabled, veteran-owned Business headquartered at 525 Corporate Drive, Stafford, Virginia 22554.

About Hiring Our Heroes

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes initiative launched in March 2011 as an effort to connect veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses with meaningful employment opportunities and to date has helped more than 31,000 veterans gain employment opportunities. The Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program provides transitioning service members with professional training and hands-on experience as they integrate into a civilian workforce. The program prepares candidates for a smooth transition into meaningful civilian careers. PE is one of 2,000 companies that have committed to hire 710,000 veterans and military spouses as part of the Hiring 500,000 Heroes campaign.

Contact:

Ken Burger

[email protected]

SOURCE Patricio Enterprises, Inc.