Patrick Ahearn Architect Launches Free Studio Course

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Known best for timeless designs that balance the romance of traditional architecture with the ideals of modernism, Patrick Ahearn Architect today proudly launched Patrick Ahearn's Studio free of charge to architecture and design enthusiasts worldwide.

In more than four decades of practice, Patrick Ahearn has become synonymous with timeless American vernacular. In his 15-episode online Studio course, now offered free of charge, participants learn about the experiences and communities that shaped his career and his philosophy of architecture for the greater good.

"In more than 40 years of practice, I've learned that good architecture has the power to improve lives. By making this Studio course complimentary, I am able to teach others the reasons how and why, and inspire future generations of architects without any sort of economic barrier," said the firm's founder and namesake Patrick Ahearn. "It's my way of paying it forward after learning so much over the years."

In 15 online episodes narrated and taught by Ahearn himself, participants learn about the planned communities that inspired Ahearn's early career and are exposed to fundamentals like the basics of density and scale, architectural detailing, and how zoning dictates design. With segments on client communication, branding, and presentation, the Studio aims to give future architects an idea of what it might be like to work in the field while keeping Ahearn's philosophy of architecture for the greater good at the forefront.

"Patrick and I have worked together for more than 15 years, and we live and breathe these principles every day," said Managing Principal Mike Tartamella. "As a firm, we consider the fabric of a neighborhood, the spaces between buildings, and enhancing the public experience as we design. The purpose and motivation behind our approach are shared in the Studio."

For those who seek creative inspiration, love architecture, and aspire to build their own brand, the Studio provides a springboard to begin that journey without financial investment. All episodes of Patrick Ahearn's Studio are streaming now at http://studio.patrickahearn.com/.

About Patrick Ahearn Architect

Comprised of more than a dozen skilled team members based in Boston and Edgartown, Massachusetts, Patrick Ahearn Architect specializes in classic American architecture for contemporary living. Sensitive to the original spirit of every property and its surrounding neighborhood, the firm creates beautifully authentic homes that stand as integral parts of their historic surroundings and are simply timeless. Follow Patrick Ahearn Architect on Instagram @patrickahearnarchitect and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/patrickahearnarchitect/.

About Patrick Ahearn, FAIA

One of America's most celebrated classical architects and a fellow of the American Institute of Architects, Patrick Ahearn has focused on historically motivated, site-sensitive residences in New England and beyond for more than 40 years. He has been awarded degrees in architecture and urban design from Syracuse University and has taught coursework at both Syracuse and the Boston Architectural College. Today, he oversees the architectural firm that bears his name while also deftly drafting firsthand. A recipient of countless awards, Patrick and his work have been featured in numerous publications, broadcast outlets, and websites.

Media Contact:

Caroline Stone

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 617.830.2625

Related Files

StudioLaunch1.jpg

StudioLaunch2.jpg

Related Images

witchwood-a-marthas-vineyard.jpg

Witchwood, a Martha's Vineyard homestead designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect

In more than four decades of practice, Patrick Ahearn has become synonymous with timeless American vernacular. In his 15-episode online Studio course, now offered free of charge, participants learn about the experiences and communities that shaped his career and his philosophy of architecture for the greater good.

Related Links

Patrick Ahearn's Studio Course

Patrick Ahearn Architect Website

SOURCE Patrick Ahearn Architect

Related Links

http://www.studio.patrickahearn.com

