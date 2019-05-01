Patrick Blair Joins Yext as EVP, Global Commercial Business

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) has appointed Patrick Blair as EVP, Global Commercial Business. Blair is an enterprise software veteran, bringing more than 20 years of experience developing and leading go-to-market teams to the role. In his new role, Blair will oversee Yext's Global Commercial Business organization, which is responsible for mid-enterprise and mid-market sales and services around the world.

Patrick Blair

"Patrick Blair is one of the best sales executives on the planet. We are incredibly excited to welcome him to Yext," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "Patrick was a driving force behind the growth of Salesforce, and more recently Palo Alto Networks. His leadership and experience enable our mission of putting perfect answers everywhere."

Blair joins Yext on the heels of the announcement of Yext's new headquarters, and amidst its rapid global expansion.

"Yext is leading a paradigm shift in search that is going to impact every business that has a website today," said Patrick Blair. "The opportunity in front of Yext is incredible as the world tackles misinformation, and I'm proud to join this extraordinary leadership team and the Yext family."

Yext has added veteran sales leaders from some of the world's fastest-growing companies over the past several years, including Jim Steele, Yext's President and Chief Revenue Officer; David Rudnitsky, EVP of North American Enterprise Sales; and Dave Lehman, EVP of Global Marketing and Sales Operations. These additions have contributed to Yext's rapid growth.

Prior to joining Yext, Blair served as the Senior Vice President of Americas Sales for Palo Alto Networks.

Previously, Blair served as Executive Vice President at Salesforce where he led commercial sales, financial services, and healthcare. He spent over ten years at Salesforce, where he held several sales leadership roles, playing a key role in the company's rapid growth.

Prior to joining Salesforce, he was Vice President of Sales at Covad Communications and Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development at Vital Link Business Systems.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health Care use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.



Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C area. For more information, visit www.yext.com .

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

