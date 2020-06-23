Patrick Guay Joins Pcysys as Vice President of North America Sales to Support Exponential Growth

BOSTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pcysys, the market leader in Automated Penetration Testing, is excited to announce the appointment of Patrick Guay to the senior leadership team as the new Vice President of North America Sales.

Patrick will assume responsibility for market expansion and orchestration of sales, channels, and business development in North America, a key region for the company. This strategic expansion of the company's leadership is intended to meet the explosive demand for machine-assisted security risk validation that is fast becoming a top priority for CISOs in the marketplace, especially given the dynamic nature of the IT infrastructure in 2020.

"We are fortunate to have Patrick join our executive team," says Amitai Ratzon, CEO at Pcysys. "Patrick has an amazing track record of growing technology companies, with a few impressive exits under his belt, as VP of Sales. Patrick's addition to the executive management team and his proven ability to lead and expand diverse sales teams, are key to our next chapter of growth."

"PenTera's product-market fit is unique and timely and I'm excited to join the company at this critical stage of its growth," says Guay. "Enterprises need to validate the efficacy of their cybersecurity measures to maintain resilience while also controlling the costs and expenses flowing into the security stack."

About Pcysys

Pcysys delivers PenTera™, the automated network penetration testing platform, that assesses and reduces cybersecurity risk. The platform runs on the Cloud or on-site to identify, analyze and focus remediation efforts on breachable vulnerabilities. Hundreds of security professionals and service providers around the world use PenTera to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber attacks across their organization networks.

