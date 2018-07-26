Patrick Mackaronis: "mLogica Partnership Set to Advance Brabble's *StarTags Technology"

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brabble, the platform that uniquely combines social networking with eCommerce, and mLogica, its technology advisor over the last 12 months, have formalized their strategic partnership, founder Patrick Mackaronis announced today.

"This development is very gratifying as we continue to grow our presence and influence," Patrick Mackaronis said. "A large part of our value proposition is our patented *StarTags technology that mLogica has supported us in advancing. A formalized partnership will only strengthen our position moving forward."

Brabble, launched in 2014, leverages the sweet spot where social media and social selling meet. As a social platform, it enables community interactions and sharing through audio, video, photos and texts, but it also facilitates peer-to-peer and business-to-consumer transactions.

Brabble is supported by its patented *StarTags technology. *StarTags are used to define and differentiate data, but in this case help showcase products being sold in social marketplaces through programmable links embedded into digital content. *StarTags links stay native to a post and is compatible with all social networks and eCommerce platforms.

mLogica is a leading technology solutions integrator for major global enterprises that will be instrumental in helping drive the *StarTags technology forward. "Our partner now has assigned a dedicated team to focus on Brabble and help refine *StarTags," Pat Mackaronis said. "We expect this to be instrumental in opening doors and creating new relationships for both of our organizations."

The *StarTags technology was developed as a way to solve a common problem that sellers – both companies and individuals – have, which is the ability to monetize their followers and their social networks. *StarTags is the tool to help them do it.

"mLogica has a team whose members brings many years of industry experience to the party, having worked with some of the best-known enterprises and earned considerable respect for their capabilities and thinking," said Mackaronis.

"We are proud and excited to have mLogica become a more formal, integral part of our business strategy moving forward," he added.

About Brabble Inc.

Brabble Inc. is a startup company based in New York City. The company has been in operation for four years and generates revenues on a consistent monthly basis by working with partners that want to increase their online sales presence and overall revenues.

Contact: Patrick Mackaronis, contact@mackaronis.com



SOURCE Brabble Inc.

Related Links

http://www.brabble.com

